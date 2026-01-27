Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya Defence Forces student pilots during ACE 07 Helicopter training course at Moi Air Base/KDF

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Air Force launches new Helicopter Course at Moi Air Base

KDF launches the ACE 07 Pioneer Rotary Wing Ab Initio Helicopter Course at Moi Air Base, the first joint Army and Air Force training conducted entirely in Kenya.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 27 — The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) marked a historic milestone on Monday with the official launch of the Aviation Centre of Excellence (ACE) 07 Pioneer Rotary Wing Ab Initio Helicopter Course at the Helicopter Command, Moi Air Base.

The event was presided over by Major General Bernard Waliaula, Commander of the Kenya Air Force.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The course represents the first joint helicopter Ab Initio training programme conducted entirely within the KDF, bringing together trainee pilots from both the Kenya Army and the Kenya Air Force.

Previously, rotary wing training was conducted separately by the two services, with some segments undertaken abroad.

KDF emphasized that the new programme reflects its confidence in domestic training capabilities, while promoting jointness, sustainability, and cost-efficiency in aviation training.

Aviation excellence

Addressing the student pilots, who will train on the Agusta Bell 206 helicopter, Major General Waliaula underscored the importance of discipline and professionalism.

“Your performance, discipline, and professionalism will define the enhanced capability of the Kenya Defence Forces and set the standard for future courses,” he said, noting that conducting the training locally would significantly reduce costs and deliver substantial public savings.

He challenged the trainees to uphold the Aviation Centre of Excellence’s vision of becoming the premier provider of professional flying training within Kenya and the region.

He also commended the ACE fraternity for maintaining high standards of discipline, safety, and mentorship.

Speaking on behalf of the Commandant Kenya Army Corps of Aviation (KACA), Lieutenant Colonel David Nzuve highlighted that this is the first Kenya Army-specific course conducted at the facility and expressed confidence in the officers selected for their character and resilience.

The Commandant Aviation Centre of Excellence, Colonel Douglas Muthuri, assured Major General Waliaula that the training environment and instructional faculty were fully prepared to deliver the course to the highest professional standards.

The ceremony was attended by senior military leadership, including Brigadier Herbert Wafula, Base Commander of Moi Air Base, the Deputy Base Commander, Principal Staff Officers from Kenya Air Force Headquarters, commanding officers, senior officers, instructors, as well as helicopter engineers and technicians.

This landmark programme underscores KDF’s commitment to enhancing local aviation expertise, strengthening joint operations, and building a self-reliant defence capability.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Sustainability Watch

President Ruto leads Special Africa Leaders’ Meeting on climate adaptation

President William Ruto convenes a virtual Africa Leaders’ Meeting on Climate Adaptation, focusing on Africa Adaptation Acceleration Programme, climate resilience, and scalable financing for...

13 minutes ago

DIPLOMACY

Kenya, India reaffirm strong ties at 77th Republic Day celebration in Nairobi

Kenya and India celebrate the 77th Republic Day, underscoring deep historical ties, expanding strategic partnership, trade, development cooperation, and people-to-people connections.

43 minutes ago

Capital Health

KUTRRH introduces groundbreaking prostate cancer therapy in East Africa

KUTRRH becomes the first public hospital in East Africa to offer Lutetium-177 PSMA therapy, a targeted treatment for advanced prostate cancer with fewer side...

59 minutes ago

EDUCATION

Teacher killed in Garissa al-Shabaab raid employed in January 2025

Stephen Vundi Musili, a teacher at Hulugho Primary School in Hulugho Sub-County, was brutally attacked and killed at dawn on Monday, January 26.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Registrar of Marriages ends manual printing of certificates in new changes

Government has ended manual printing of marriage certificates and special licenses, moving all issuance to the e-Citizen platform from January 13, 2026.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

TSC assesses security in Garissa after teacher killed in al-Shabaab attack

TSC will visit Hulugho in Garissa to assess teacher safety after an al-Shabaab attack killed a primary school teacher and a local chief.

3 hours ago

Kenya

MPs to Review Election Readiness, CBE, House Performance, and Key Bills at Nakuru Leadership Retreat

The meeting aims to consolidate the work of the 13th Parliament as it enters its Fifth Session.

6 hours ago

Kenya

KNCHR Condemns Teargassing of Worshipers in Nyeri Church, Demands Police Accountability

The Commission said the incident occurred on Sunday, while congregants, including children and elderly persons, were attending a peaceful church service.

10 hours ago