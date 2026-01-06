Connect with us

IPOA Chairperson Issack Hassan/IPOA/FILE

Kenya

IPOA probes Mombasa shooting of 14-year-old boy

The 14-year-old boy was fatally shot in Mombasa on New Year’s Eve.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 6 – The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has confirmed that its investigation into the fatal shooting of 14-year-old Dennis Ringa Swaleh in Mombasa is progressing well.

Dennis was shot on New Year’s Eve at Utange-Swale Nguru Shopping Centre in Kisauni Subcounty, Mombasa County.

IPOA launched its probe on January 2, 2026, to establish the circumstances of the tragic incident and determine the accountability of the officers involved.

In a statement on Tuesday, IPOA Chairperson Ahmed Issack Hassan said investigators have already interviewed key witnesses, including police officers and members of the public, and preserved all evidence from the scene.

“Investigators also attended the postmortem examination on January 5, and further evidence will be sent for ballistic analysis,” Hassan said.

The authority said more witnesses will be interviewed as the investigation continues.

Once complete, the investigation file will be forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) with recommendations regarding the culpability of the officers involved.

IPOA expressed condolences to the family and friends of Dennis, emphasizing its commitment to fair, impartial, and independent investigations.

“The Authority prays that the family finds solace at this difficult time,” the statement added.

