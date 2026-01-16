Kanja orders Internal Affairs Unit probe after Nandi Hills assault on pool players

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 16 — Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja has ordered the Internal Affairs Unit (IAU) to investigate a disturbing incident in which police officers were filmed assaulting young men playing pool in Nandi Hills, following widespread public outrage.

The directive comes after CCTV footage dated January 10 surfaced online showing at least eight police officers, believed to be attached to Nandi Hills Police Station, storming a premises where several youths were playing pool.

In the video, the officers are seen ordering the young men to lie on the floor before demanding they produce their national identity cards.

The footage further shows the officers instructing the youths to hold their ID cards in their mouths while being caned — an act that has sparked public anger and renewed debate over police conduct, abuse of power, and human rights violations.

The reason for the police action remained unclear, with no indication that the youths had committed any offence.

Wide condemnation

The lack of clarity has fuelled condemnation from Kenyans and human rights groups, many of whom are demanding accountability, transparency, and immediate disciplinary action against the officers involved.

Prominent lawyer Willis Otieno described the incident as a gross abuse of power and a blatant violation of human dignity.

“Policing is not a licence to humiliate, assault, or terrorise citizens going about lawful activities. Silence or cover-up will amount to institutional complicity. Authority without accountability is abuse,” Otieno said. “This matter cannot be wished away.”

Otieno urged police leadership to act decisively, calling on the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) at Nandi Hills Police Station to publicly disclose the names of the officers involved and outline the immediate steps being taken to investigate and discipline them.

Kenyans on social media echoed similar concerns, questioning what offence, if any, the youths had committed.

Others asked whether there was a curfew in Nandi County or any legal requirement compelling citizens to carry identification at all times.

“Pool games are legalised in Kenya. No police officer has the luxury to suspend human dignity,” one social media user wrote.

Several voices online and from civil society groups have called for the immediate suspension of the officers involved and an independent investigation to ensure accountability.

Human rights advocates continue to press for a swift, transparent probe and decisive disciplinary measures.

The Nandi Hills incident adds to longstanding concerns over police brutality and the use of excessive force in Kenya, with many citizens calling for urgent reforms to ensure law enforcement officers uphold — rather than violate — the rights and dignity of the public they are sworn to protect.