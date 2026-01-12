Connect with us

Kenya's Ferdinand Omanyala celebrates after winning the 100m men's event during the fourth edition of the Kip Keino Classic Continental Tour at the Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi, on May 13, 2023. (Photo by Tanya WILLMER / AFP)

Kenya

“I Am Not an Influencer”: Omanyala Responds to iShowSpeed Race Hype

Omanyala made it clear that his decision was rooted in professionalism rather than disrespect.

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, Jan 13 – Africa’s fastest man, Ferdinand Omanyala, has explained why he did not take up a much-hyped challenge to race popular American streamer iShowSpeed during the YouTuber’s recent tour of Kenya.

Speaking candidly, the Commonwealth champion made it clear that his decision was rooted in professionalism rather than disrespect.

“I am not an influencer,” Omanyala said. “I have big companies like Toyota and Adidas that pay me to run. I can’t do an exhibition run.”

The sprinter’s comments came amid widespread online speculation and fan excitement after iShowSpeed—known for staging spontaneous races with athletes and celebrities across the world—hinted at a possible showdown with the Kenyan speedster.

Omanyala, Africa’s 100m record holder, emphasized that his career operates under strict contractual and professional obligations.

Sponsored elite athletes are often restricted from participating in unsanctioned exhibitions that could risk injury or conflict with brand agreements.

Unlike viral stunts, Omanyala’s races are governed by training schedules, sponsorship contracts, and international athletics regulations.

“IShowSpeed does content,” Omanyala implied. “I do sport.”

The clarification sparked mixed reactions on social media. While some fans expressed disappointment at missing a viral moment, many praised Omanyala for drawing a clear line between elite athletics and entertainment.

Others noted that the distinction highlights the growing tension between internet culture and professional sport, as influencers increasingly intersect with traditional athletic spaces.

Despite declining the race, Omanyala did not criticize the streamer, whose Kenya tour drew massive crowds and global attention.

Observers say the sprinter’s response underscores the reality that not all high-profile challenges are compatible with professional sport.

As Omanyala continues his preparations for major international competitions, the message was clear: elite athletes don’t sprint for clout—they sprint for legacy.

