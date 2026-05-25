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Ruto Wraps Up Coast Tour With Launch of KSh3bn Mariakani Power Substation

The President also announced that he had accepted a request by local leaders to hive off 10 acres of the Kenya Agricultural Research Organisation land in Mariakani to establish a parking lot for lorries and trailers, and build 1,000 affordable housing units. 

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NAIROBI, Kenya May 25 – President William Ruto wound up his five-day working tour of development projects in the Coast counties of Mombasa, Tana River, Kilifi, Lamu and Kwale on Monday.

On his final day of the tour, the President launched the KSh3 billion electricity sub-station in Mariakani, Kaloleni Constituency, Kilifi County. 

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At Makupa in Mvita Constituency, Mombasa County, he laid the foundation stone for a modern market and an affordable housing project, which will cost KSh600 million. 

President Ruto said the government is keen on stabilising power supply to the Coast region to spur economic development. 

“The biggest problem in this region has been low electricity voltage generated through expensive thermal energy,” he said while addressing residents at Makupa. 

Present were Cabinet Secretaries Hassan Joho (Mining), Salim Mvurya (Sports) and Opiyo Wandayi (Energy), Senate Speaker Amason Kingi, Governors Abdulswamad Nassir Shariff (Mombasa) and Gideon Mung’aro (Kilifi), National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wa, MPs and MCAs, among others. 

He said the new sub-station will carry electricity all the way from Ethiopia and Naivasha to the Coast to power industries, among them Mombasa’s Dongo Kundu Special Economic Zone, creating jobs for young people.

At Mariakani, President Ruto directed the Kenya Defence Forces to join efforts with the Kilifi County Government to lay water pipes that will provide water to the residents. 

The President also announced that he had accepted a request by local leaders to hive off 10 acres of the Kenya Agricultural Research Organisation land in Mariakani to establish a parking lot for lorries and trailers, and build 1,000 affordable housing units. 

“Kilifi and the wider Coast region will not be left out of our development plans as was the case before. We will develop this region as we do the rest of Kenya,” he said. 

He assured residents that Mwache Dam would be completed soon, alleviating the acute water shortage in the region. 

He once again assured the region that his government is on track to solving the intractable land question at the Coast. 

“We have allocated KSh5 billion to payoff absentee landlords so that we give the squatters occupying these lands ownership documents,” he said.

So far, the President said his administration had issued 381,000 title deeds to beneficiaries in the region, and would issue another 200,000 within the next 90 days.

He called on residents to support the Broad-Nased Government, saying their opponents lack a clear agenda for Kenya.  

“Their biggest achievement is giving me the nickname ‘Kasongo’. Beyond that, they have no ideas on how to solve problems facing Kenyans,” he said. 

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