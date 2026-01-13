Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

How to access 2025 KPSEA, KILEA Performance Reports as KNEC release guidelines

In a public notice, the examinations body said candidates who sat the KPSEA can retrieve their results online through the official KNEC portal.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 13 – The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) has issued clear instructions to candidates, parents and schools on how to access the 2025 Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) and Kenya Intermediate Level Education Assessment (KILEA) performance reports.

In a public notice, the examinations body said candidates who sat the KPSEA can retrieve their results online through the official KNEC portal.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

To access the reports, candidates are required to visit the website kpsea.knec.ac.ke, enter their assessment number together with at least one registered name, and accept the privacy and access notice before conducting a search.

KNEC said the system allows candidates and guardians to view individual learner performance reports instantly once the correct details are provided.

For KILEA candidates, however, the council noted that performance reports will be available through their respective schools, rather than the online portal.

Schools have also been advised that they can access individual learner performance reports through the Competency Based Assessment (CBA) portal at cba.knec.ac.ke, enabling institutions to download and manage assessment records.

The council congratulated all candidates who sat the assessments, reaffirming its commitment to delivering quality educational assessment and credible certification.

KNEC urged users to rely only on its official platforms for accurate information and cautioned against sharing personal examination details on unofficial websites or social media platforms.

The council maintains an active presence on its official website and social media platforms for updates and public engagement. A total of 1,298,089 candidates sat for KPSEA exams while 1,130,669 candidates sat for the inaugural KJSEA to, marking the first group under the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC).

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Speaker Wetang’ula Visits Ailing Kwanza MP Ferdinand Wanyonyi in India

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 13 – National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula on Tuesday paid a visit to Kwanza Constituency Member of Parliament, Hon. Ferdinand Wanyonyi,...

4 minutes ago

Kenya

Kiharu Learners to Pay Sh500 Fees as Ndindi Nyoro Rolls Out Expanded Education Package

The initiative is expected to reach more than 12,000 students across the constituency.

7 minutes ago

Kenya

Petitioner Moves to Court Over Alleged Ethnic Bias at KETRACO, Seeks to Halt Board Renewal

Benjamin Okumu accuses the KETRACO Board of Directors of presiding over recruitment and appointment processes that have resulted in disproportionate representation of one ethnic...

38 minutes ago

business

Mbadi says Vodacom deal offers better value than NSE share price

"So again if you sold it especially local investors we would not attract sufficient hard currency and we would have lost out in the...

46 minutes ago

BOTTOM-UP

Ruto criticizes Gachagua for encouraging armed youth mobilization

"I heard someone else the other day telling the youth, 'whenever I go somewhere, take clubs (rungu) and machetes (panga) and come protect me.'...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KeNHA moves to declutter Westlands–JKIA corridor in reconstruction plan

KeNHA has ordered the removal of billboards and temporary structures along the Westlands–JKIA corridor as part of a major reconstruction plan.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Craig the super tusker to live on: KWS begins taxidermy mount for public display

KWS has begun taxidermy preservation of Craig, the iconic Amboseli super tusker, following his death at 54, with his mount set for public education.

3 hours ago

Headlines

Govt defends South Lokichar Oil Plan as Parliament faces tight review deadline

“The joint development ensures optimal utilisation of infrastructure, including a shared central processing facility, and aligns with international industry best practice,” Wandayi told the...

4 hours ago