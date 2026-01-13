How to access 2025 KPSEA, KILEA Performance Reports as KNEC release guidelines

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 13 – The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) has issued clear instructions to candidates, parents and schools on how to access the 2025 Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) and Kenya Intermediate Level Education Assessment (KILEA) performance reports.

In a public notice, the examinations body said candidates who sat the KPSEA can retrieve their results online through the official KNEC portal.

To access the reports, candidates are required to visit the website kpsea.knec.ac.ke, enter their assessment number together with at least one registered name, and accept the privacy and access notice before conducting a search.

KNEC said the system allows candidates and guardians to view individual learner performance reports instantly once the correct details are provided.

For KILEA candidates, however, the council noted that performance reports will be available through their respective schools, rather than the online portal.

Schools have also been advised that they can access individual learner performance reports through the Competency Based Assessment (CBA) portal at cba.knec.ac.ke, enabling institutions to download and manage assessment records.

The council congratulated all candidates who sat the assessments, reaffirming its commitment to delivering quality educational assessment and credible certification.

KNEC urged users to rely only on its official platforms for accurate information and cautioned against sharing personal examination details on unofficial websites or social media platforms.

The council maintains an active presence on its official website and social media platforms for updates and public engagement. A total of 1,298,089 candidates sat for KPSEA exams while 1,130,669 candidates sat for the inaugural KJSEA to, marking the first group under the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC).