EXPLAINER: Understanding Kenya’s CBC System and the New Senior School Pathways

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 7 – As the governmnet prepares for the first cohort of learners to transition fully into Senior Secondary School under the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC), questions continue to arise among parents, teachers, policymakers and learners about how the system works, what the new pathways entail, and whether the country is adequately prepared.

CBC represents the most ambitious education reform since the introduction of the 8-4-4 system in 1985. It seeks to shift learning away from rote memorisation and high-stakes examinations toward practical skills, creativity, critical thinking and real-world problem solving.

From 8-4-4 to CBC: What Changed

Under the old system, learners progressed through eight years of primary school, four years of secondary school and a minimum of four years at university, with national examinations acting as the main gatekeepers of opportunity.

CBC reorganises basic education into a 2-6-3-3-3 structure that includes two years of early years education, six years of primary school, three years of junior secondary, three years of senior secondary and at least three years of tertiary education.

Instead of judging learners mainly through one final examination, CBC relies heavily on continuous assessment, projects, portfolios, classroom observation and practical tasks.

The system is anchored on seven core competencies: communication and collaboration, critical thinking and problem solving, imagination and creativity, citizenship, learning to learn, self-efficacy and digital literacy.

These competencies are embedded across all learning areas rather than taught as stand-alone subjects, with the intention of producing well-rounded learners equipped for life beyond school.

Junior Secondary School, which runs from Grade 7 to Grade 9, serves as a transition phase where learners are exposed to a broad range of subjects including sciences, humanities, creative arts, technology and life skills.

The objective at this stage is not early specialisation but career discovery and talent identification. Learners are guided to understand their strengths, interests and emerging abilities through practical learning, projects, clubs and structured career guidance.

Their performance in continuous assessments, combined with learner interests and counselling input, informs the pathway they may pursue at Senior Secondary.

Learners Pathways

At Grade 10, learners formally enter one of three pathways that shape their academic and career direction.

The STEM pathway focuses on science, technology, engineering and mathematics, exposing learners to advanced laboratory work, applied research and problem-based learning. It prepares students for careers in fields such as engineering, medicine, architecture, information technology, manufacturing, environmental science and emerging digital industries.

However, the success of this pathway depends heavily on access to laboratories, equipment and specialised teachers, resources that remain uneven across the country.

The Arts and Sports Science pathway is designed to nurture creative, expressive and physical talents. Learners develop skills in visual and performing arts, music, theatre, film, design and sports science while also building discipline, teamwork and entrepreneurship.

The pathway aims to professionalise Kenya’s creative and sports sectors by recognising talent as a legitimate academic and economic pursuit rather than a co-curricular activity. Yet many public schools still lack studios, instruments, trained coaches and safe sporting facilities, limiting the depth of implementation.

The Social Sciences pathway focuses on humanities, languages, business, economics and related disciplines. It develops strong communication skills, analytical thinking, leadership and civic awareness, preparing learners for careers in law, journalism, education, diplomacy, governance, business and social development.

For many schools, this pathway is easier to implement because it requires fewer specialised facilities compared to STEM and sports-based programmes.

Placement into a pathway takes into account a learner’s interests, demonstrated abilities, continuous assessment performance and the capacity of the school offering the pathway

. In principle, schools are expected to provide at least two pathways, but in practice many institutions, particularly in rural and marginalised areas, may only manage one due to limited infrastructure and staffing.

Significant Hurdles

This has raised concerns that learner choice may increasingly be shaped by availability rather than aptitude or ambition.

Despite its promise, CBC continues to face significant implementation challenges. Many schools lack the physical infrastructure required for hands-on learning, including laboratories, workshops, digital devices, creative spaces and sports facilities.

Teacher preparedness remains uneven as educators adjust to learner-centred teaching methods, competency assessment and digital reporting systems.

Questions persist about the consistency and credibility of continuous assessment across thousands of schools, while parents continue to seek clarity on how the new system affects progression to university and employment.

There are also equity concerns, with better-resourced urban and private schools positioned to offer more pathway choices than their rural counterparts. Policy alignment between basic education, universities, technical institutions and professional bodies remains a work in progress, particularly around admissions and certification under the new system.

Ultimately, CBC aims to produce learners who are adaptable, innovative, skilled and socially responsible, reducing the historic over-reliance on examination performance as the sole measure of intelligence and potential. If properly supported, the pathway system could unlock diverse talents and align education more closely with Kenya’s economic and social development needs.

As the first cohorts prepare to enter Senior Secondary under CBC, the coming years will test whether the country can translate ambitious curriculum reforms into equitable classroom realities and whether every learner, regardless of geography or income, can truly access the promise of choice.