China places highest-ranking general under investigation

The announcement comes days after rumours appeared that Zhang and Liu could be facing an investigation as they were not present at a high-level party event in December.

Published

BEIJING, Jan 24 – China’s defence ministry says it has opened an investigation into the country’s highest-ranking general over “grave violations of discipline and the law”.

The ministry gave no further details about accusations against General Zhang Youxia, who has widely been seen as President Xi Jinping’s closest military ally.

However in China the accusation of wrongdoing is usually a euphemism for corruption.In its announcement, the ministry said another senior military officer, General Liu Zhenli, was also under investigation.

Their removal follows the expulsion of nine top generals in October – one of the largest public crackdowns on the military in decades.

Zhang, 75, is a vice-chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC) – the Communist Party group headed by President Xi which controls the armed forces.

Zhang also sits on the party’s top decision-making body, the 24-person Politburo.

His father was one of the founding generals of the Chinese Communist Party.

Zhang joined the army in 1968 and is one of only a few senior leaders with combat experience.

He was kept in office beyond the customary retirement age for China’s military, suggesting President Xi’s confidence in him until now.

