Côte d’Ivoire delegation visits Karura Forest for regional forest conservation exchange

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 27 — Karura Forest on Friday hosted a delegation from Côte d’Ivoire for a guided forest walk and an exchange programme focused on innovative forest monitoring initiatives in Sub-Saharan Africa.

In a statement, the Kenya Forest Service (KFS) said the visit aimed to strengthen regional collaboration and promote knowledge sharing on sustainable forest management and ecosystem protection.

The delegation was received by Edward Munene, Overall In-Charge of the Karura Forest Ecosystem Facility, who welcomed the team and introduced them to various conservation, restoration, and recreational activities across different forest blocks within the urban forest.

During the engagement, Eli Kogei, a forester with Friends of Karura Forest, highlighted the importance of partnerships in advancing restoration work.

“Collaboration among institutions strengthens sustainable forest management, enhances monitoring systems, and promotes effective knowledge sharing,” KFS said, quoting Kogei.

The exchange programme brought together Kenyan participants from the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Forestry (MoECC&F), KFS, the Kenya Forestry Research Institute (KEFRI), CIFOR-ICRAF, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and the Green Africa Foundation (GAF).

KFS said the visit underscored the value of regional cooperation in advancing ecosystem protection and ensuring long-term forest conservation across the continent.