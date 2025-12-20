World Athletics suspends Emmanuel Kiprop Kipruto over contractual dispute

Kenyan distance runner Emmanuel Kiprop Kipruto has been suspended from participating in athletics by the World Athletics’ Representatives Panel.

The suspension arises from Kipruto’s non-compliance with an order issued by the Panel following a dispute lodged against him under the Athletes’ Representatives Rules.

“The suspension is effective immediately and will remain in force until Kipruto complies fully with the Panel’s order,” said..

In its decision, the Athletes’ Representatives Panel ordered that Kipruto is suspended from participating in athletics until he provides the Panel with copies of all contractual documentation, together with a full breakdown of his earnings related to his employment with a Japanese club.

The Panel also ordered that Kipruto reimburse expenses paid on his behalf by his Athlete Representative.

The Panel further determined that, independently of and in addition to the disclosure required, any failure by Kipruto to reimburse the expenses within the time limit set out by the Panel will also result in an automatic suspension from participating in athletics until such reimbursement has been made.

World Athletics noted that the suspension will be lifted only upon confirmation that the requirements set out in the Panel’s decision have been satisfied in full.