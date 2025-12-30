Connect with us

Sifuna criticized certain party quotas for attempting to “sell ODM” to President William Ruto/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Sifuna demands vote on future of ODM amid clash over 2027 direction

ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna says all major party decisions must go through the National Delegated Council as internal divisions deepen over ODM–UDA cooperation ahead of the 2027 elections.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 30 — ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna has insisted that any major decisions affecting the party must be referred to a National Delegated Council (NDC), as internal divisions continue to deepen over its political future.

Speaking during the interment of former Cabinet Minister Cyrus Jirongo in Lumakanda, Kakamega County, on Tuesday Sifuna criticized certain party quotas for attempting to “sell ODM” to President William Ruto.

“Call an NDC to pass that ODM will work with Ruto in 2027, including my removal as Secretary-General,” Sifuna said.

“Every decision made on ODM must be done in consultation with everyone because ODM is a party not just for a region but for all tribes in Kenya.”

He also distanced himself from speculation that he is collaborating with retired President Uhuru Kenyatta to undermine the party’s agenda.

Over the weekend, top ODM leaders, including Party Chair Gladys Wanga and Suna East MP Junet Mohamed, accused Kenyatta of using shadowy figures to destabilize the Sifuna-led camp.

Will Edwin Sifuna survive the heat in 2026? ODM under pressure

Junet warned of a “war” in January aimed at expelling individuals he deemed disloyal to the 20-year-old party.

Factional wars

The Sifuna-led faction, which has been critical of the ODM–UDA cooperation, has vowed not to support any pre-election pact with President Ruto ahead of the 2027 polls. This group includes Saboti MP Caleb Amisi, Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, and Siaya Governor James Orengo.

Another faction led by ODM Party Leader and Siaya Senator Oburu Oginga and Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga continues to engage with President Ruto to explore a potential pre-election arrangement.

Earlier, ODM Deputy Party Leader and Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Sheriff Nassir said the proposal for cooperation with UDA is based on a careful assessment of the political landscape, the balance of power, and strategic options to safeguard the party’s interests.

The remarks come as ODM struggles to overcome factional tensions following the death of its founding leader, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, in October.

The two factions—one advocating a deeper partnership with UDA, the other seeking to preserve Odinga’s legacy and maintain political independence—have grown increasingly vocal, fueling further divisions.

The Sifuna-led camp maintains that the current ODM–UDA cooperation agreement expires in 2027, after which the party would be free to chart its own course, including potentially fielding a presidential candidate.

