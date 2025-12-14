Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

ANTI-GRAFT WATCHDOG

Public Service boss pushes Kenyans to make corruption illegal, shameful & unfashionable

“We must reach a point where no one even considers engaging in corruption, let alone proceeds to do so,” Koskei said. “This requires courage, integrity, and unwavering commitment from every Kenyan.”

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 14 — Head of Public Service, Felix Koskei is challenging citizens to help create a culture in which corruption is not only illegal but also shameful and unfashionable.

In a message on his X account, President William Ruto’s Chief of Staff said corruption must be rendered socially unacceptable, warning that tolerance and silence only entrench the vice further.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“We must reach a point where no one even considers engaging in corruption, let alone proceeds to do so,” Koskei said. “This requires courage, integrity, and unwavering commitment from every Kenyan.”

Koskei outlined a three-pronged approach for members of the public when confronted with corruption. First, he urged citizens to interrupt it by questioning suspicious actions, challenging unethical behavior, and refusing to participate in corrupt practices.

Second, he called on the public to disrupt it by reporting incidents through established legal channels and recognized oversight mechanisms.

Koskei lastly, emphasized the need to stop it by standing firm, resisting compromise, and working closely with institutions mandated to enforce accountability.

The Chief of Staff reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening oversight bodies and protecting lawful whistleblowing, noting that public participation is essential in restoring trust in public institutions.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Headlines

EPRA retains fuel prices until January 2026

This marks the third consecutive month EPRA has held pump prices steady through subsidies, cushioning consumers from potential increases.

2 hours ago

crime

CUE, DCI halt fake graduation ceremony in Changamwe

Agents from Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), officers from the Serious Crime Unit, working in collaboration with the Commission for University Education stormed the...

2 hours ago

Headlines

Pope Leo XIV names Fr. Vincent Ouma Auxiliary Bishop of Kisumu Archdiocese

Until his elevation to the episcopate, Bishop-elect Odundo served as the Vicar General of the Metropolitan Archdiocese of Kisumu and was also in pastoral...

5 hours ago

BOTTOM-UP

President Ruto convenes Cabinet Sitting to approve Sh5 Trillion National Infrastructure Fund

"All this work I am doing is not because I am looking for votes. I have passed the level of seeking votes. I want...

6 hours ago

Headlines

Supremacy Battle as Wamatangi and Ng’ang’a Trade Barbs Before Ruto

The political rivalry pit Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi against a group of leaders led by Gatundu North MP Njoroge Kururia and Thika Town MP...

6 hours ago

Capital Health

State issues safety, health advisory as festive season begins

"Life does not have spare parts. If you are a driver, do not speed, do not overtake recklessly...Christmas should be about returning home safely,...

8 hours ago

crime

Key suspect in the brutal murder of Seth Njeri arrested in Busia

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 14 – Detectives from the homicide unit have arrested a suspect who had been on the run over the brutal murder...

12 hours ago

Headlines

Barasa declares support for Shanta Gold Mining firm in Ikolomani

Governor Barasa assured community members that the County government will ensure that the Company contributes to the community by establishing schools, improving road infrastructure...

12 hours ago