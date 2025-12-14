Public Service boss pushes Kenyans to make corruption illegal, shameful & unfashionable

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 14 — Head of Public Service, Felix Koskei is challenging citizens to help create a culture in which corruption is not only illegal but also shameful and unfashionable.

In a message on his X account, President William Ruto’s Chief of Staff said corruption must be rendered socially unacceptable, warning that tolerance and silence only entrench the vice further.

“We must reach a point where no one even considers engaging in corruption, let alone proceeds to do so,” Koskei said. “This requires courage, integrity, and unwavering commitment from every Kenyan.”

Koskei outlined a three-pronged approach for members of the public when confronted with corruption. First, he urged citizens to interrupt it by questioning suspicious actions, challenging unethical behavior, and refusing to participate in corrupt practices.

Second, he called on the public to disrupt it by reporting incidents through established legal channels and recognized oversight mechanisms.

Koskei lastly, emphasized the need to stop it by standing firm, resisting compromise, and working closely with institutions mandated to enforce accountability.

The Chief of Staff reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening oversight bodies and protecting lawful whistleblowing, noting that public participation is essential in restoring trust in public institutions.