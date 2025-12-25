Connect with us

PS Ouma Oluga Brings Wheelchairs, Compassion to Families in Rarieda

Published

NAIROBI,Kenya Dec 25 – A festive-season outreach led by Medical Services Principal Secretary Ouma Oluga brought renewed hope and mobility to vulnerable families in Rarieda, Siaya County.

The initiative, which reached 54 households, focused on citizens facing mobility challenges, chronic illness, and other hardships.

Among the beneficiaries was a 46-year-old woman who has long relied on her 72-year-old mother for care.

PS Oluga emphasized  that enhancing the dignity and independence of vulnerable citizens remains a priority.

He added that the outreach was driven by a personal commitment to ensure that people in challenging circumstances are not left unseen or underserved.

“It was quite a flow of emotions in the transition from the old to the new wheelchair. I’m deeply and genuinely committed to reach the most deserving vulnerable persons in our communities like this 46 year old who was condemned to immobility and being taken care of by her 72 year old now frail mother,”he said.

Community members and local leaders welcomed the program, stressing that providing mobility aids and direct support significantly reduces the burden on caregivers while restoring confidence and independence to recipients. Many lauded the initiative for its practical impact, noting that simple interventions like wheelchairs and mobility aids can transform daily life for families who often struggle in silence.

Dr. Oluga also pledged that such initiatives would continue beyond the holiday season, forming part of broader efforts to strengthen social safety nets and reach communities across Kenya.

