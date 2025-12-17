President Ruto crowned Luo elder during tour of Migori

Connect with us

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 17 – President William Ruto was crowned a Luo elder during his tour of Migori

The President said the government will expand the cultural centre at Thimlich Ohinga Historic Site to preserve history, promote tourism, and to pass on the heritage to future generations.

The President called on Kenyans to preserve the country’s rich and diverse cultural heritage as the foundation of unity.

ODM Leader Oburu Oginga stressed the importance of culture and warned of attempts to elevate foreign languages above local languages.

Migori Governor Achillo Ayacko said the ODM party will work with President Ruto as it prepares for the 2027 election.

Siaya Governor James Orengo said the people of Nyanza are honest and once a deal is agreed, there is no turning back.

Homabay Governor Gladys Wanga recalled that President Ruto stood with the Luo community in 2007. As ODM continues to work with Kenya Kwanza, she said, the party will also pursue the unity of Kenya.

“We are not people who say that when we are in, everybody else should be out. We are people who say that when we are in, everybody else should be in,” Wanga pointed out.

Governor Wanga said the people of Nyanza will rally behind the ambitious plan to transform Kenya into a first-world economy like Singapore.

She said the Singapore plan will create many jobs for young people.

