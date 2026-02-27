President Ruto says new Bomas International Convention Complex Will Boost Kenya’s Global Conference Profile

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 27 – President William Ruto on Friday inspected ongoing construction works at the Bomas International Convention Complex (BICC) in Nairobi, expressing confidence that the facility will strengthen Kenya’s position as a leading hub for tourism and international conferencing.

During the inspection tour, President Ruto said the ultra-modern complex is a strategic investment aimed at enhancing the country’s capacity to host high-profile global events, business summits, and cultural exhibitions.

He noted that expanding conference infrastructure is key to driving economic growth through the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) sector.

The Bomas International Convention Complex is expected to complement existing facilities and elevate Nairobi’s status as a preferred destination for regional and international gatherings.

The President emphasized that the project aligns with the government’s broader plan to boost tourism, create jobs, and stimulate investment in hospitality and related industries.

Once complete, the complex is projected to attract thousands of delegates annually, generating revenue and reinforcing Kenya’s reputation as East Africa’s gateway for business and diplomacy.