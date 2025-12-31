Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The wound is believed to have been sustained during territorial disputes or hunting skirmishes, common in the Mara’s dynamic predator landscape/KWS

NATIONAL NEWS

Pregnant lioness treated for facial wound in Maasai Mara

Kenya Wildlife Service treats a pregnant lioness from the Sopa Pride for a deep facial wound in the Maasai Mara, ensuring the safety and recovery of apex predators in the iconic wildlife reserve.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 31 — A pregnant lioness from the Sopa Pride in the Maasai Mara was successfully treated for a deep facial wound by Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) veterinary teams, highlighting the critical role of wildlife intervention in Kenya’s premier conservation ecosystem.

During the treatment, veterinarians discovered that the lioness was approximately two months pregnant, KWS said on Tuesday.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The wound is believed to have been sustained during territorial disputes or hunting skirmishes, common in the Mara’s dynamic predator landscape.

In a separate incident, a sub-adult male lion from the Rongai Pride received remote veterinary treatment for a lame hind limb following a confrontation with rival males during a buffalo hunt.

KWS emphasized that swift and coordinated interventions are key to ensuring injured lions recover fully and are safely returned to the wild.

Oloshipa, the legendary Maasai Mara Lion, dies in fierce territorial battle

Garissa woman stuns nation after raising orphaned cheetah for two years

Over the past year, KWS veterinary teams have treated multiple lions across different prides, ensuring that the Maasai Mara’s predator populations remain healthy and resilient.

“Life in the Mara is shaped by nature’s balance. Scarce prey, fierce hunts, and territorial battles mean that even apex predators are not spared from injury,” KWS said in a statement.

The operations form part of KWS’s broader Tunza Mali Yako conservation initiative, which seeks to protect wildlife and maintain ecological balance in Kenya’s protected areas.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

County News

Ugenya man filmed carrying tied-up python on bicycle says KWS failing farmers

A Ugenya man filmed carrying a tied-up python on a bicycle urges KWS to act, warning rising wildlife attacks are hurting livelihoods and food...

1 day ago

Top stories

Holiday Rush: How Kenyans Can Enjoy Free Park Entry Before Year-End

KWS said the festive promotion is designed to make wildlife experiences more affordable while giving Kenyans a chance to reconnect with nature during the...

5 days ago

Top stories

KWS Kills Two Elephants Following Fatal Human–Wildlife Conflicts in Kajiado West

NAIROBI,Kenya Dec 24-Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has taken down two elephants in Kajiado West after the animals were linked to multiple fatalities in the...

7 days ago

Kenya

KWS revives bus shuttle services to national parks for holidays, weekends

Kenyans can now visit major national parks with ease this festive season after KWS reintroduced its bus shuttle services under the Jiachilie campaign.

December 16, 2025

Sustainability Watch

Maasai Morans swap spears for footballs in fight to protect lions

The Maasai Football League in Amboseli is transforming young Maasai morans’ attitudes, reducing lion hunting, and promoting wildlife conservation while fostering local sporting talent.

December 7, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

KWS launches largest-ever black rhino ear-notching operation

Kenya Wildlife Service begins a 15-day ear-notching and tagging campaign at Ngulia Rhino Sanctuary, Tsavo West National Park, targeting over 100 black rhinos as...

November 18, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Cabinet clears project to restore Athi-Kapiti wildlife corridor linking NNP

Cabinet has approved the Nairobi National Park–Athi-Kapiti Wildlife Corridor project, a landmark conservation initiative aimed at reconnecting Nairobi National Park with surrounding conservancies to...

November 12, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Northeast conservancies protest ‘unlawful’ Somali giraffes relocations to Nanyuki

NECA says the animals were healthy and thriving within their natural habitat before KWS transferred them without any consultation.

November 11, 2025