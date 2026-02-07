Fire at Lake Nakuru National Park contained after 6-hour operation

Connect with us

KWS said the fire started at about 4pm in the nearby Lake View Estate before spreading into the park, affecting the Honeymoon Hill area/KWS

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 7 — The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has confirmed that no injuries or fatalities were recorded following a fire that broke out at Lake Nakuru National Park on Friday evening.

In a public notice, KWS said the fire started at about 4pm in the nearby Lake View Estate before spreading into the park, affecting the Honeymoon Hill area.

Emergency response teams moved in swiftly, with KWS working alongside local community members, the Nakuru City Fire Team and officers from Bondeni Police Station to contain the blaze.

The fire was successfully brought under control by 10pm.

KWS commended the coordinated response, noting that the swift action helped prevent the fire from spreading further within the park, which is home to diverse wildlife and sensitive ecosystems.

“We are pleased to report that no injuries or fatalities were recorded and thank all partners and community members for their prompt support and cooperation in protecting the park,” KWS said.

Authorities have urged the public to exercise caution, especially during the dry season, warning against lighting fires.

KWS noted that strong winds and dry vegetation significantly increase the risk of fires spreading rapidly, posing threats to human life, wildlife, property and the environment.

“Such incidents destroy habitats, reduce grazing areas and heighten human–wildlife conflict,” the agency said.

KWS thanked all partners and community members for their continued support and cooperation in safeguarding the park.

