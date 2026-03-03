Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Odhiambo went missing on Saturday, January 18, with residents near Lake Nakuru alleging they saw KWS officers manhandling him/COURTESY

CORRIDORS OF JUSTICE

Six KWS Rangers Put on Defence Over Missing Fisherman Brian Odhiambo

In a packed courtroom, the magistrate held that the prosecution had established sufficient grounds for the trial to proceed, placing the six accused officers on their defence.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 3-The Nakuru Law Courts on Tuesday ruled that six officers from the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) have a case to answer in connection with the disappearance of fisherman Brian Odhiambo, who went missing more than a year ago.

In a packed courtroom, the magistrate held that the prosecution had established sufficient grounds for the trial to proceed, placing the six accused officers on their defence.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The court scheduled the next hearing for June 8, 2026, when the defence is expected to begin presenting its case.

The ruling was delivered amid heightened emotions, with family members, community representatives, activists, and human rights defenders filling the courtroom in solidarity with Odhiambo’s relatives.

Hussein Khalid, Director of Vocal Africa, who was present in court, said the case was a critical test of accountability within public institutions.

“Courtroom is packed with family, community members, activists, and human rights defenders in solidarity with the family of Brian Odhiambo. We expect justice to prevail,” Khalid said earlier.

Odhiambo, a fisherman disappeared on January 18 last year after he was allegedly arrested by KWS rangers at Lake Nakuru National Park. He has not been seen since.

The six KWS officers are charged with his abduction. Several prosecution witnesses, including fellow fishermen, have testified that Odhiambo was arrested and allegedly tortured by rangers.

Some told the court they saw officers drive away with what appeared to be his lifeless body.

In October last year, a Senior Resident Magistrate’s Court granted officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) authority to conduct a wide-ranging search and exhumation operation within Lake Nakuru National Park following intelligence that Odhiambo may have been secretly buried there.

The directive, issued by Senior Resident Magistrate Cynthia Muhoro, allowed homicide detectives to search for possible burial sites within the expansive protected area.

However, Odhiambo’s family and their legal team have raised concerns over what they describe as delays in implementing the court-sanctioned search.

“We are deeply concerned about the pace of implementation, and we respectfully urge that the process be expedited,” said the family’s lawyer, Abuya Mogendi.

Mogendi further alleged that there were attempts within the system to subvert justice by slowing down investigative processes, potentially compromising the case.

He also questioned why the six officers charged in court remain in active service, arguing that this runs contrary to public service ethics and disciplinary standards.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

KWS seizes 2,000kg of bushmeat including suspected Zebra meat in Kiambu and Nairobi

Kenya Wildlife Service recovers 2,000kg of bushmeat, including de-boned zebra meat, in Kiambu and Nairobi. Four suspects arrested; public warned against consuming illegal bushmeat.

5 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Bungoma ‘Pastor’, associate arrested with live forest cobra intended for ritual use

Police arrested a Bungoma ‘pastor’ and his associate after they were found transporting a live forest cobra allegedly intended for a ritual.

5 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Seme man kills 4-metre python after attack on pregnant goat, delivers it to police

A Kisumu resident killed a four-metre python after it attacked his pregnant goat in Seme Sub-County and delivered it to a police station.

6 days ago

Top stories

Fire at Lake Nakuru National Park contained after 6-hour operation

Kenya Wildlife Service confirms no injuries after a fire spread from Lake View Estate into Lake Nakuru National Park, affecting Honeymoon Hill.

February 7, 2026

DIPLOMACY

KWS, Israel Embassy hold talks to boost wildlife security and conservation tech

Kenya Wildlife Service held talks with Israel’s Embassy to boost wildlife security, conservation technology, forensic science, and sustainable tourism collaboration.

January 30, 2026

Headlines

KWS Debunks Volcanic Activity Reports on Mt Longonot

“A wildfire broke out on January 21, 2026, originating from community land and is suspected to be linked to land-clearing activities,” KWS said.

January 24, 2026

Sustainability Watch

KWS translocates 3 endangered Rothschild Giraffes from Naivasha to Nairobi

Kenya Wildlife Service translocates three endangered Rothschild giraffes from Soysambu Conservancy to Nairobi’s Giraffe Centre to boost genetic diversity and support conservation efforts.

January 21, 2026

NATIONAL NEWS

Craig the super tusker to live on: KWS begins taxidermy mount for public display

KWS has begun taxidermy preservation of Craig, the iconic Amboseli super tusker, following his death at 54, with his mount set for public education.

January 13, 2026