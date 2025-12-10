Pan-African leaders in communications, media and branding convene to address Africa’s local, regional and global image gap

ADDIS Ababa, Ethiopia | Dec 10 — Africa is taking decisive steps to shape its own narrative.

That was the defining message from a high-level gathering of some of the continent’s most influential figures in marketing, branding, strategic communications and media.

The two-day convening, held at the African Union Headquarters in Addis Ababa, was organised by the African Union Commission’s Information and Communication Directorate. It brought together members of the newly constituted Creative Council—an assembly of leading African storytellers and brand strategists convened by Africa No Filter and chaired by global branding expert Thebe Ikalafeng.

Their mission: to help shape Opportunity Africa, a new continental movement designed to unify how Africa presents itself to its citizens and to the world. The initiative aims to strengthen Africa’s reputation, deepen cultural confidence and drive continental integration.

Moky Makura, Executive Director of Africa No Filter, said the meeting marked a major milestone in embedding narrative change into Africa’s long-term development agenda.

“It is the first gathering of its kind to bring together a truly pan-African coalition of experts aligned to tackle one of the continent’s most consequential challenges — the perception gap that costs us over USD 4.2 billion annually and undermines investment, confidence and self-belief,” she said.

Among the influential voices at the meeting was renowned communications strategist Gina Din, founder of Daughter of Africa, who underscored the significance of Africa taking agency over its story.

“Africa is claiming its story. Opportunity Africa gives us the structure to do this with honesty, discipline and ambition. This is more than a campaign — it is a continental decision to speak for ourselves with clarity and pride.”

Kwame Senou, Edelman Regional Advisor for West & Central Africa, framed the moment within Africa’s broader historical trajectory.

“At a time of triple transition in the world, Africa must reclaim its place in the future. This is one of those moments where Africans determine their own history.”

Thoko Modise, Head of Communications & Digital Marketing at Brand South Africa, emphasised the generational impact of the initiative.

“We are planting seeds for a legacy that will benefit future generations. Africa has always been ready to unleash its greatness to the world.”

Samo Onyemelukwe, Head of Global Strategic Partnerships at Trace TV, noted the significance of the convening:

“This week, we set the stage for an historic and impactful step forward for the continent.”

The gathering represents a pivotal shift from concept to collective action as the framework, strategy and continental alignment for Opportunity Africa move into full implementation. The campaign seeks to establish a coherent, self-defined African narrative that challenges outdated perceptions and projects the continent’s strengths, creativity and potential.