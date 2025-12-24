Murang’a executes tech-enabled mass distribution of subsidised food amid rally-style Christmas handouts

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 24 — Murang’a County quietly reached approximately 135,000 farmers with subsidised maize flour during the Christmas period, deploying a digital mass-distribution system that stood in sharp contrast to the rally-style handouts that dominated the day’s events leading to Christmas eve vigils.

Under the administration of Governor Irungu Kang’ata, the county enabled farmers enrolled in its maize programme to redeem subsidised unga from accredited local merchants, without public gatherings, speeches or political branding.

The initiative, piloted as a Christmas support measure, allowed beneficiaries to access their allocation privately—much like ordinary consumers—while ensuring transparency and accountability through real-time digital tracking.

The system eliminated the familiar scenes associated with festive handouts: long queues, chiefs’ camps, stadium rallies and leaders presiding over public distribution of food items. Instead, beneficiaries received notifications and redeemed their allocation at neighbourhood shops using verified digital records integrated with county systems.

Elsewhere in the country, the Christmas season unfolded differently.

In Eldoret, President William Ruto presided over festive engagements that included public distribution of food items.

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi organised similar handouts in his constituency, while in Tharaka Nithi, Deputy President Kithure Kindiki made a rally-styled stopped where he distributed foodstuffs.

In Nakuru, Governor Susan Kihika oversaw festive handouts to residents, and in neighbouring Kiambu, Governor Kimani Wamatangi convened public gatherings where goods were publicly issued.

These events dominated social media and news coverage, following a familiar script of stacked flour bags, cheering crowds and carefully framed photographs.

Supporters praised the generosity; critics questioned the sustainability and dignity of such approaches, citing the politicisation of charity and the public queuing for basic goods.

Murang’a county hailed its model as efficient while technology played a central role in preserving the dignity of the benefices.

Farmers redeemed their subsidised maize flour discreetly, without applause or public display, reinforcing a shift from personality-driven aid to institutional delivery.

Beyond the festive season, the Christmas rollout served as a pilot for future large-scale distribution of agricultural inputs, including maize seed and fertiliser.