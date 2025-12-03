Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The raids resulted in the arrest of Dennis Mwirigi, Ismael Gichuge, Elijah Muriki, Isaac Ntomauta, Joseph Marete, and Phineas Mutali. Police found them hiding in the targeted locations/DCI

NATIONAL NEWS

6 more suspect linked to Meru gang rape arrested amid outrage

Authorities in Meru have arrested six more suspects in the gang rape of a young woman in Laare, bringing the total to nine. The DCI continues a manhunt as national outrage grows and leaders, including Mike Sonko, call for swift justice and stronger protections against sexual violence.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 3 – Authorities in Meru have arrested six additional suspects linked to the brutal gang rape of a young woman in Laare Town, Igembe North Sub-County—an attack that has sparked national outrage and renewed calls for decisive action against sexual violence.

In a statement Wednesday, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) confirmed that officers from Laare Police Station apprehended the six men following an intensive manhunt launched after the December 1, 2025 assault.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

According to the DCI, a distress call from members of the public alerted police to the ongoing attack, allegedly carried out by a group of men taking part in a traditional circumcision procession.

Responding officers arrived to find the victim in extreme distress, her clothes torn and her dignity violated. Police rushed her to Nyambene Hospital for urgent medical attention.

Detectives then mounted a coordinated operation, using forensic leads to trace the suspects across Irinde, Lubwa, and Kiarama.

“Determined to bring the perpetrators to justice, law enforcement officers launched an extensive manhunt,” the DCI said.

Suspects in hiding

The raids resulted in the arrest of Dennis Mwirigi, Ismael Gichuge, Elijah Muriki, Isaac Ntomauta, Joseph Marete, and Phineas Mutali. Police found them hiding in the targeted locations.

The six join three other suspects arrested on the day of the incident.

All nine are currently in custody as detectives pursue additional members of the group believed to have participated in the assault.

The DCI emphasized that investigators remain “relentlessly focused” on ensuring that every perpetrator is held accountable.

The case has drawn widespread condemnation, with former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko announcing a Sh300,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of any remaining suspects.

Sonko, who highlighted the incident on his social media platforms, described the attack as “inhumane, criminal, and unacceptable,” urging swift and firm justice for the survivor.

He added that his team is coordinating with local law enforcement in Meru and encouraged residents to anonymously share any leads that could aid the ongoing investigation.

The assault—allegedly captured on video and circulated online—has stirred public fury, prompting rights groups and community leaders to demand accountability and stronger measures to protect women and girls.

Sonko further urged Kenyans to stand with survivors of sexual violence, condemning the rising cases of attacks targeting women and calling for collective action to confront the menace.

Police investigations continue as the search for additional suspects intensifies.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Headlines

Governor Nyaribo denies impeachment charges at Senate trial

The embattled governor, who will also appear in person, has lined up four witnesses to support his defence.

34 minutes ago

2027 KENYA ELECTIONS

Aladwa disowns joint Nairobi gubernatorial bid with Kuria, affirms 2027 candidature on ODM ticket

"I wish to clear the air today. I have said I will not be Moses Kuria’s deputy. I have firmly stated that I will...

57 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

3 men arrested for murder of Kirinyaga woman whose body was mutilated

Police in Kirinyaga East have arrested three men suspected in the gruesome murder of Jackline Waruguru Kathuri, whose mutilated body was discovered in Ninga-ini...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

‘I can sit!’: Wamaua’s remarks on Governor seat draw sharp criticism

Maragua MP Mary Wamaua faces backlash after making controversial remarks about her suitability for the Murang’a gubernatorial seat, drawing public criticism over her decorum.

3 hours ago

County News

Senators Holds Closed-Door Meeting as Governor Nyaribo’s Impeachment Trial begins

“As is tradition, and in line with the schedule of activities for an impeachment hearing, the Senate will hold a preparatory session to discuss...

3 hours ago

Headlines

CLE Kicks Off Two-Day Forum to Reform Legal Education in Kenya

The meeting, themed “Legal Education and Training for a Globally Competitive Lawyer,” has brought together legal practitioners, academics, law enforcement representatives, and regional stakeholders...

4 hours ago

Aerospace Development

Kenya, Germany explore new pacts in aerospace development

Kenya and Germany advance collaboration in space and aerospace development, with high-level engagements at the Kenya–Germany NewSpace Business Forum exploring technology, research, and investment...

4 hours ago

KENYA US RELATIONS

White House says fraud proceeds by Somali migrants invested in Kenya

The White House claims proceeds from a major fraud scheme involving Somali immigrants in the US were diverted to Kenya, while President Ruto heads...

4 hours ago