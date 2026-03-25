Nairobi Court Drops Incitement Charges Against TikTok Star Kakan Maiyo

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 25 – A Nairobi court has dismissed charges against popular TikTok content creator Kakan Maiyo, who was accused of inciting violence against police officers and their families in a viral video.

Maiyo’s legal team confirmed that the case has been quashed, clearing him of all allegations.

Following the ruling, Maiyo indicated that he plans to approach the High Court to seek damages and compensation for the ordeal.

His lawyers argue that the charges caused reputational harm and undue stress to the social media influencer.

“We are exploring legal avenues to ensure accountability and fair redress,” Maiyo’s counsel said.

The case had attracted widespread attention on social media, with debates around freedom of expression and the limits of online content in Kenya.