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DCP Party Leader Rigathi Gachagua.

Kenya

Why Gachagua hasn’t visited Raila’s Bondo home 5 months later

Gachagua reveals why he has not stepped foot in Bondo months after Raila’s death, saying the next move lies with Ida Odinga.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 25 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has revealed that five months after the death of Raila Odinga, he is still waiting for an invitation from the family to travel to Bondo and pay his respects.

Speaking during an interview on Ramogi TV on Wednesday, Gachagua said he had already reached out to Raila’s widow Ida Odinga, expressing his condolences and formally requesting to visit the family home.

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“I called Mama Ida Odinga and gave my personal condolences together with Pastor Dorcas. We requested to go to Bondo, but she told us things were still heavy and she would respond at the appropriate time. We are still waiting,” Gachagua said.

He insisted that out of respect, he cannot visit the home without an invitation.

“We cannot go to someone’s home unless the owner invites us,” he added.

Gachagua also revealed that he had initially planned to attend the funeral events, including a ceremony at Nyayo National Stadium, but backed off after receiving intelligence reports of planned attacks.

According to him, there were schemes to use violence against him to spark tension between the Kikuyu and Luo communities.

“I got information that goons had been arranged to attack me so as to create conflict between the Luo nation and the Kikuyu nation,” he said.

He claimed similar threats were present in Bondo, forcing him to cancel his trip despite being ready to travel with elders.

The DCP Party Leader said he deliberately stayed away to avoid turning a solemn moment into political chaos.

“I realized it was a very important occasion for Raila’s family. It would have been wrong for me to appear as if I brought chaos,” he explained.

Gachagua dismissed any suggestion that he has a problem with the Luo community, recalling the warm reception he received during past visits to Nyanza alongside President William Ruto.

“The Luo nation welcomed me like a king. They have nothing against me,” he said.

At the same time, Gachagua pushed back against criticism over past remarks that were interpreted as celebrating Raila’s death.

“I’m not celebrating. That is your own interpretation,” he said, explaining that his comments were about the changing nature of life and politics.

“Life is dynamic. What was yesterday is not what is today, and not what will be tomorrow,” he added.

Gachagua maintained that his intentions remain respectful, saying he is ready to visit Bondo once the family gives the green light.

“I was ready with my elders and everyone. We are just waiting for the family to tell us to come,” he said.

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