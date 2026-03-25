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President Ruto: Kenya to Introduce Nuclear Power in Plan to Reach 10,000MW Energy Target

The President revealed that 3,000 MW of the target will come from nuclear power.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 25 – President William Ruto has announced that Kenya will incorporate nuclear energy into its power mix as part of an ambitious plan to expand electricity generation capacity from 3,300 megawatts (MW) to 10,000 MW.

Speaking at the International Conference on Nuclear Energy held at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre, the President revealed that 3,000 MW of the target will come from nuclear power.

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President Ruto emphasized that nuclear energy will play a central role in industrialisation, innovation, and economic transformation, describing energy as the backbone of development.

He dismissed fears around nuclear safety, stating that the technology has long been safely used in advanced economies.

“There is a perception that nuclear energy poses a significant danger to human well-being. This perception, while understandable, is not supported by evidence,” he said.

The President assured that Kenya will establish robust legislation and regulatory systems to ensure the highest standards of safety, security, and safeguards. The framework is expected to boost both public confidence and international partnerships.

According to the President, integrating nuclear energy into the national grid will provide clean, reliable, and stable electricity, reduce reliance on volatile fossil fuel markets, lower electricity costs by 4 to 5.5 US cents per unit and strengthen energy security and resilience.

The nuclear programme is also expected to generate significant employment, with 5,000 to 12,000 jobs projected during peak construction, ranging from manual labour to highly specialised engineering roles.

President Ruto announced that construction of a 2,000 MW nuclear power plant in Siaya County is set to begin next year, with commissioning targeted for 2034.

The project will be spearheaded by the Nuclear Power and Energy Agency (NuPEA) in collaboration with KenGen.

Governor James Orengo noted that nuclear energy is essential for Kenya’s transition to a first-world economy, while Wandayi linked the initiative to the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda, Vision 2030, and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Global Context

President Ruto also welcomed the global push under COP28 to triple nuclear energy capacity by 2050, calling for stronger international support in financing, policy development, and capacity building.

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