LBDA is providing a ready market for farmers, with all collected rice promptly milled at its Kisumu processing plant/FILE - COURTESY

Kenya

LBDA Reports Strong Gains in Revenue, Agriculture, and Institutional Growth in 2025

LBDA said the year marked a turning point in boosting farmer incomes, enhancing food security, and strengthening its financial self-reliance.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 23 – The Lake Basin Development Authority (LBDA) has recorded significant progress in revenue growth, agricultural modernization, and institutional strengthening in 2025, positioning the Authority as a key driver of sustainable socio-economic development in the region.

Aligned with the national Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA), LBDA said the year marked a turning point in boosting farmer incomes, enhancing food security, and strengthening its financial self-reliance.

Speaking on the year’s performance, Managing Director CPA Wycliffe Ochiaga highlighted strategic investments, partnerships, and efficient internal systems as key drivers of the Authority’s growth.

“The year 2025 has been a defining period for LBDA as we deepened our institutional capacity, expanded value-chain productivity, and strengthened our revenue base while remaining aligned with national priorities,” Ochiaga said.

Human Capital and Governance Reforms

LBDA invested in its workforce, training 29 staff locally, supporting international training for two officers, and offering industrial attachment opportunities to 182 students. Staff welfare and compliance were also prioritized.

“Our people are our strongest asset, and investing in their skills, mental well-being, and professional growth has been central to our progress,” Ochiaga noted.

Commercial and Agricultural Gains

The Authority reported growth in commercial ventures, including real estate, aquaculture, and livestock value chains. Mall occupancy under LBDA management rose from 30% to 45%, while the Kibos Aquaculture Centre produced over 15 million fingerlings and trained more than 600 farmers.

In agriculture, LBDA procured 5,000 tons of rice at Sh 60 per kilogram from local schemes and advanced rehabilitation at the Kimira-Oluch Irrigation Scheme, targeting 8,000 acres under production.

“These interventions strengthened local food systems, stabilized farmer incomes, and generated sustainable revenue streams for the Authority,” Ochiaga said.

Environmental Conservation and Climate Resilience

Environmental sustainability remained a priority. LBDA propagated over 380,000 seedlings, undertook flood mitigation works in Nyando, Kisumu County, and drilled 14 boreholes to improve access to clean water.

“Sustainable development must go hand in hand with environmental protection and community resilience,” Ochiaga emphasized.

Looking Ahead

LBDA plans to complete the Kimira-Oluch Irrigation Scheme, launch the South West Kano irrigation project, and scale up poultry and horticulture value chains to empower farmers and youth.

“With continued collaboration and disciplined execution, we are firmly on course to deliver even greater impact for our communities and achieve financial self-reliance,” Ochiaga said.

Despite challenges such as climate disruptions and aging infrastructure, LBDA said the lessons from 2025 will inform stronger strategies in 2026 as it continues to support livelihoods and regional development.

