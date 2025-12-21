Connect with us

DIPLOMACY

KDF Delegation Visits Egypt to Deepen Defence Industry Cooperation

Published

NAIROBI,Kenya Dec 21—The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) has stepped up efforts to strengthen bilateral defence industry cooperation with Egypt following a high-level visit by a Kenyan delegation to key Egyptian defence manufacturing institutions.

The delegation of senior officers was led by Director General of Kenya’s Directorate of National Security Industries (DNSI), Major General Faustino Lobaly, with the aim of advancing collaboration in the defence and security industry.

During the visit, the delegation toured several major Egyptian defence and security manufacturing establishments.

These included the Arab International Optronics Company, the Engineering Industries Complex, the Ministry of Military Production, Kader Factories and the Helwan Factories for Developed Industries.

“The engagements were undertaken within the framework of the Kenya–Egypt Joint Military Cooperation Agreement and ongoing bilateral defence collaboration mechanisms,” KDF said.

The visit provided Kenyan officers with firsthand exposure to Egypt’s defence manufacturing ecosystem, including its production capabilities, technological capacity and operational frameworks.

This, KDF noted, is expected to inform Kenya’s own defence industrial development agenda.

“The engagements are set to strengthen mutual understanding of respective defence industrial postures and established a firm basis for enhanced collaboration, technology exchange and joint defence industry initiatives between Kenya and Egypt.”

