Husband Among Three Arrested Over Murder of KDF Officer in Migori

MIGORI, Kenya, Dec 26 – Police have arrested three suspects, including the husband of a Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) female officer, in connection with the murder of Second Lieutenant Cynthia Awour Mboya at her home in Migori in the early hours of Christmas Day.

The deceased, aged 28 and attached to Gilgil Barracks, was on leave at the time. Police found her lifeless body lying beside her bed in a pool of blood, with deep cut wounds and visible signs of strangulation, suggesting a violent struggle.

Officers revisited the scene on Christmas Day and recovered what they described as key exhibits linked to the murder. These included a black sweatpants, grey sweater, grey sports shoes, and a navy blue cap suspected to have been worn by the husband.

Investigators also searched the husband’s shop at Cool Plaza, recovering a panga with red stains. In addition to the husband, the woman’s mother-in-law and the husband’s brother were detained for questioning. Police confirmed that investigations are ongoing as they pursue additional leads.

Preliminary reports indicate that the husband told police he arrived home from Migori Town at around 1:00 a.m. to find all doors wide open. Upon entering the bedroom, he allegedly discovered his wife lying motionless on the floor. Two of the deceased’s mobile phones, a Samsung and a Tecno Camon 12 Pro, were reported missing from the house.

The motive behind the killing remains undisclosed. The body of Lieutenant Mboya has been moved to Migori County Referral Hospital Mortuary, where it is awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Police have noted a recent rise in murder incidents across the region, emphasizing their commitment to bringing perpetrators to justice.

Authorities urge anyone with information related to the case to come forward to aid ongoing investigations.