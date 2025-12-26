Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

Husband Among Three Arrested Over Murder of KDF Officer in Migori

Officers revisited the scene on Christmas Day and recovered what they described as key exhibits linked to the murder.

Published

MIGORI, Kenya, Dec 26 – Police have arrested three suspects, including the husband of a Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) female officer, in connection with the murder of Second Lieutenant Cynthia Awour Mboya at her home in Migori in the early hours of Christmas Day.

The deceased, aged 28 and attached to Gilgil Barracks, was on leave at the time. Police found her lifeless body lying beside her bed in a pool of blood, with deep cut wounds and visible signs of strangulation, suggesting a violent struggle.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Officers revisited the scene on Christmas Day and recovered what they described as key exhibits linked to the murder. These included a black sweatpants, grey sweater, grey sports shoes, and a navy blue cap suspected to have been worn by the husband.

Investigators also searched the husband’s shop at Cool Plaza, recovering a panga with red stains. In addition to the husband, the woman’s mother-in-law and the husband’s brother were detained for questioning. Police confirmed that investigations are ongoing as they pursue additional leads.

Preliminary reports indicate that the husband told police he arrived home from Migori Town at around 1:00 a.m. to find all doors wide open. Upon entering the bedroom, he allegedly discovered his wife lying motionless on the floor. Two of the deceased’s mobile phones, a Samsung and a Tecno Camon 12 Pro, were reported missing from the house.

The motive behind the killing remains undisclosed. The body of Lieutenant Mboya has been moved to Migori County Referral Hospital Mortuary, where it is awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Police have noted a recent rise in murder incidents across the region, emphasizing their commitment to bringing perpetrators to justice.

Authorities urge anyone with information related to the case to come forward to aid ongoing investigations.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Top stories

Skip the Meat, Eat Like a Chimpanzee This Festive Season : Nelson Havi To Kenyans

Havi, known for his witty social commentary, shared that his preference for fruits and vegetables keeps him trim.

58 minutes ago

Kenya

CS Murkomen Announces Kiganjo-Style Security Facility in Kerio Valley

CS Murkomen said the government is shifting focus from temporary emergency responses to maintaining a permanent security presence.

2 hours ago

Top stories

Global Engagements: Inside President Ruto’s 2025 Foreign Tours

The President’s first foreign engagement of the year took him to Abu Dhabi in January, where he attended the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week summit.

3 hours ago

Top stories

Holiday Rush: How Kenyans Can Enjoy Free Park Entry Before Year-End

KWS said the festive promotion is designed to make wildlife experiences more affordable while giving Kenyans a chance to reconnect with nature during the...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Why Jobs and Cost of Living Now Dominate Kenyans’ National Concerns

Other key concerns include combating corruption and enhancing accountability (20.59%), improving healthcare and education (11.76%), and expanding access to education (8.82%).

4 hours ago

criime

Six Arrested Over Violent Highway Robbery in Mbumbuni

The arrests followed a report by a complainant who was travelling from Mbumbuni to Muuani aboard a Probox vehicle.

4 hours ago

Kenya

Kisumu MP Joshua Oron Brings Christmas Cheer to Street Children, Marginalised Families

The initiative, which involved serving breakfast and lunch on the streets of the lakeside city, brought together community volunteers and a non-governmental organization working...

23 hours ago

Kenya

Junet alleges Uhuru Plot to Inject Sh1bn Into ODM to pull Party out of broad-based govt

According to Junet, the alleged plot was revealed to him during a recent meeting in Kisumu, where he was invited by a senior party...

23 hours ago