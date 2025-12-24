Connect with us

Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi/FILE

Kenya

High Court Orders EACC to Release NYS Vouchers to Pending Bills Committee

The court’s decision comes after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) declined to initiate prosecution, effectively closing the legal avenue for criminal proceedings related to the vouchers.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 24 – The High Court has ordered the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to release all National Youth Service (NYS) vouchers to the Pending Bills Committee, following the conclusion of investigations into the matter.

The release of the vouchers to the Parliamentary Pending Bills Committee is expected to allow legislators to verify pending claims and ensure proper accountability in the use of public funds.

The NYS saga has been a high-profile issue in Kenya, drawing widespread public attention due to allegations of mismanagement and irregular expenditure.

The latest court ruling is seen as a step towards parliamentary oversight and fiscal transparency.

