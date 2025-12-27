Family Pays Tribute to Jirongo, Remembering Him as an extraordinary Father and Leader

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 27 – The family of the late Cyrus Jirongo, former Lugari Member of Parliament, has described him as an extraordinary man who was not just a politician, but also a father figure and mentor to those close to him.

During a requiem mass held at the Nairobi Pentecostal Church, family members shared heartfelt memories of Jirongo, who passed away on December, following a fatal road accident along the Nairobi–Nakuru highway.

Jirongo’s sister, Grace, described him as a warm, approachable, and welcoming person, whose presence positively impacted friends, family, and colleagues alike.

His daughter, June, expressed deep gratitude for the life lessons and guidance her father imparted, saying she was proud of his achievements both as a politician and as a parent.

Another daughter, Judy, described his death as a shocking loss, highlighting his generosity and commitment to high ideals, even acknowledging his human shortcomings.

“He was a man of high principles and generosity. His guidance and love shaped the family, and his legacy will live on through the lessons he taught us,” Judy said.

Cyrus Jirongo’s family painted a portrait of a man whose impact extended beyond politics, influencing communities, children, and associates alike.

Despite controversies and financial struggles in his later years, he is remembered as a dedicated father, mentor, and leader.