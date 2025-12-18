Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Cyrus Jirongo

Kenya

Cyrus Jirongo’s vices of women and liquor: Lessons for men

From State House power to a tragic end, Cyrus Jirongo’s life shows how love, liquor, and debt can define a man’s legacy.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 18 – Cyrus Jirongo lived a life of power, influence, and public admiration but his personal choices left lessons that resonate across Kenya.

Jirongo, 64, died on December 13, 2025, when his car collided with a passenger bus along the Nairobi-Nakuru Highway.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

First responders found a half bottle of alcohol in his vehicle.

Reports later indicated that he had earlier dropped off a woman in Naivasha town before the fatal crash.

For many, the tragic accident has served as a reminder that private indulgence whether in women, alcohol, or financial recklessness can have far-reaching consequences on public life and reputation.

Jirongo first rose to national prominence as chairman of Youth for KANU ’92 (YK ’92).

The group mobilized support for President the late Daniel arap Moi in Kenya’s first multiparty elections.

So influential was he that the new Sh500 note earned the nickname “Jirongo,” symbolizing his reach during the campaign.

He served as Member of Parliament for Lugari Constituency between 1997–2002, and briefly as Minister for Rural Development.

In 2017, he ran for president under the United Democratic Party but garnered only a fraction of the vote.

Jirongo’s personal life was highly public.

Polygamous and known for his charm, he had over 10 wives, with four widely recognized.

He openly admitted that his “wandering eyes” contributed to failed marriages.

“I have bad manners. My big eyes kept seeing others,” he said during his daughter’s Lorraine funeral in March 2025

His indulgence was not only in women.

Jirongo struggled with financial management.

He was declared bankrupt in 2017, owing hundreds of millions of shillings to banks and friends.

Even as he faced mounting debts, he remained generous, giving large sums to those around him, sometimes leaving himself vulnerable.

On the night before his death, Jirongo had been in Nairobi allegedly with a female friend who asked to be dropped in Naivasha.

Reports indicate that a boda boda rider saw him stop near a hotel around 1:30 am, where the woman alighted.

Hours later, his car collided with a passenger bus.

Family pathologist Joseph Ndung’u on Wednesday confirmed he died from blunt force trauma, including multiple rib fractures, a perforated heart, and a damaged spinal cord.

The circumstances of his death, combined with his well-known habits, have sparked a national conversation about the interplay between personal choices and public life.

Observers say Jirongo’s life shows how private indulgence can have effects beyond the personal sphere.

His relationships, drinking habits, and financial mismanagement not only influenced his private life but also left a mark on his political career, public reputation, and legacy.

Many note that in Kenya, power and influence do not protect public figures from the consequences of unchecked personal habits.

They argue that private choices can ultimately shape or even undo a public life.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

County News

Kericho man surrenders to police over murder of his girlfriend

According to a police incident report filed at Sondu Police Station, the suspect presented himself to Kericho Police Station at about 11:15 p.m. on...

28 minutes ago

DIPLOMACY

Kenya, U.S. discuss police training, counter-terrorism cooperation

Topics covered included curriculum development, use of technology in training, border security, bomb disposal, and investigations into drug trafficking, human trafficking, and money laundering.

44 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

EACC blocks Sh6.1 billion NYS payment over alleged fictitious contracts

The officials fraudulently signed the documents despite knowing that no deliveries had been made to the central or mother units at NYS, no inspections...

52 minutes ago

Kenya

Ruto hosts marginalised groups to mark World Minority Rights Day

Head of Public Service Felix Koskei said the day reaffirms the government’s renewed efforts to ensure no community is left behind.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Developer Lazizi Opposes Withdrawal of Ritz-Carlton, Maasai Mara Case

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 18 – Developer Lazizi Mara Limited has formally objected to the withdrawal of a high-profile environmental petition challenging the development of...

3 hours ago

Top stories

Two killed as fire razes dozens of homes in Nairobi’s Kibera slum

The incident was reported by the area chief, through the chief controller, prompting an emergency response by officers from the Nairobi Region, Kilimani Sub-County,...

3 hours ago

Headlines

Two killed after mining shaft collapse in Migori County

Police officers who visited the scene established that the shaft gave way suddenly, trapping the workers.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya hosts regional workshop to combat pharmaceutical crime

Opening the workshop, Ibrahim Jillo, director of the National Central Bureau at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations(DCI) warned that the trade in falsified and...

4 hours ago