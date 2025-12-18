Cyrus Jirongo’s vices of women and liquor: Lessons for men

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 18 – Cyrus Jirongo lived a life of power, influence, and public admiration but his personal choices left lessons that resonate across Kenya.

Jirongo, 64, died on December 13, 2025, when his car collided with a passenger bus along the Nairobi-Nakuru Highway.

First responders found a half bottle of alcohol in his vehicle.

Reports later indicated that he had earlier dropped off a woman in Naivasha town before the fatal crash.

For many, the tragic accident has served as a reminder that private indulgence whether in women, alcohol, or financial recklessness can have far-reaching consequences on public life and reputation.

Jirongo first rose to national prominence as chairman of Youth for KANU ’92 (YK ’92).

The group mobilized support for President the late Daniel arap Moi in Kenya’s first multiparty elections.

So influential was he that the new Sh500 note earned the nickname “Jirongo,” symbolizing his reach during the campaign.

He served as Member of Parliament for Lugari Constituency between 1997–2002, and briefly as Minister for Rural Development.

In 2017, he ran for president under the United Democratic Party but garnered only a fraction of the vote.

Jirongo’s personal life was highly public.

Polygamous and known for his charm, he had over 10 wives, with four widely recognized.

He openly admitted that his “wandering eyes” contributed to failed marriages.

“I have bad manners. My big eyes kept seeing others,” he said during his daughter’s Lorraine funeral in March 2025

His indulgence was not only in women.

Jirongo struggled with financial management.

He was declared bankrupt in 2017, owing hundreds of millions of shillings to banks and friends.

Even as he faced mounting debts, he remained generous, giving large sums to those around him, sometimes leaving himself vulnerable.

On the night before his death, Jirongo had been in Nairobi allegedly with a female friend who asked to be dropped in Naivasha.

Reports indicate that a boda boda rider saw him stop near a hotel around 1:30 am, where the woman alighted.

Hours later, his car collided with a passenger bus.

Family pathologist Joseph Ndung’u on Wednesday confirmed he died from blunt force trauma, including multiple rib fractures, a perforated heart, and a damaged spinal cord.

The circumstances of his death, combined with his well-known habits, have sparked a national conversation about the interplay between personal choices and public life.

Observers say Jirongo’s life shows how private indulgence can have effects beyond the personal sphere.

His relationships, drinking habits, and financial mismanagement not only influenced his private life but also left a mark on his political career, public reputation, and legacy.

Many note that in Kenya, power and influence do not protect public figures from the consequences of unchecked personal habits.

They argue that private choices can ultimately shape or even undo a public life.