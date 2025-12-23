Chris Wamalwa Gains Key Endorsement from Luhya Council of Elders as He Seeks to Unseat Natembeya in Trans-Nzoia Gubernatorial Race

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 23 – Chris Wamalwa has received a significant political boost after securing the endorsement of the Luhya Council of Elders and grassroots leaders for his bid to contest the Trans-Nzoia gubernatorial seat, aiming to unseat incumbent George Natembeya in the 2027 general election.

The endorsement, announced in Kitale in a gathering attended by county leaders, elders, and community representatives, reflects growing support for Wamalwa’s vision of inclusive governance, youth empowerment, and sustainable development in Trans-Nzoia.

Speaking after receiving the backing, Wamalwa thanked the elders and community leaders, promising to prioritize initiatives that will enhance agricultural productivity, improve healthcare services, and expand educational opportunities in the county.

“The endorsement of our respected elders and grassroots leaders is a vote of confidence in my commitment to serve the people of Trans-Nzoia with integrity, fairness, and dedication. Together, we will build a county that works for everyone,” Wamalwa said.

Members of the Luhya Council of Elders cited Wamalwa’s strong track record in public service and his engagement with local communities as key factors in their decision to support his gubernatorial ambitions.

Political analysts view the endorsement as a critical boost ahead of a competitive race, noting that backing from elders and grassroots structures often shapes voter sentiment and strengthens a candidate’s credibility within the county.

Trans-Nzoia residents have expressed optimism that the endorsement could usher in a period of stability and development, especially given the county’s strategic importance in Kenya’s agricultural sector.

Wamalwa’s campaign team has pledged to maintain close engagement with community leaders and grassroots supporters to ensure that their voices continue to shape county policies and development agendas, as he challenges Natembeya’s incumbency.