Ceasefire comes into force as IDF pulls out of parts of Gaza

GAZA CITY, Oct 10 – The Israeli military says it has partially withdrawn troops from parts of Gaza after a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas came into effect on Friday morning.

Israeli forces said they had pulled back to an agreed position within the territory – though troops still occupy half of the Strip.

Footage shows thousands of Palestinians making their way to the north of Gaza, which has been heavily bombarded by Israeli forces in recent months.

The ceasefire came into effect after the Israeli government approved the first phase of US President Donald Trump’s ceasefire and hostage return deal on Thursday.

The next phases are still being negotiated.

Under the deal, Hamas has until 12:00 local time (10:00 BST) on Monday to release all Israeli hostages – including 20 who are believed to be alive, and up to 28 hostages’ remains.

Israel should also release about 250 Palestinian prisoners serving life sentences in Israeli jails. Israeli army radio said 100 will be released into the West Bank and five to East Jerusalem. More are expected to be deported.

A further 1,700 Palestinians from Gaza who have been detained should also be released.

Under the terms of the deal, aid trucks should also be allowed unrestricted into the Strip to bring desperately needed aid to Gaza’s population – many of whom have been repeatedly displaced during the two-year war.

Around 600 aid trucks are expected to enter Gaza daily from Friday, though details of the rollout remain unclear and it has not yet been confirmed whether any increased aid has reached people since the ceasefire began.

A famine was declared in part of the territory for the first time in August by UN-backed experts, who said more than half a million people were facing “catastrophic” conditions characterised by “starvation, destitution and death”. Israel has repeatedly denied that there is starvation in the territory.