Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

KHRC also criticized NEMA for failing to ensure a transparent and secure public participation process/FILE

Headlines

Barasa declares support for Shanta Gold Mining firm in Ikolomani

Governor Barasa assured community members that the County government will ensure that the Company contributes to the community by establishing schools, improving road infrastructure and setting up hospitals, among other development projects in the area.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 14 – Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa has expressed confidence in the ability of Shanta Gold Limited’s plan to undertake large-scale gold mining in Ikolomani Sub-County in a fair and transparent manner as per the agreement.

Speaking during the Jamhuri Day celebrations, Governor Barasa assured artisanal miners that the planned large-scale mining will not affect or interfere with their activities.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He also assured landowners in Bushiangala, where Shanta plans to mine gold, that they will be compensated for their land.

At the same time, the governor warned political leaders against inciting communities by spreading misinformation and falsehoods about the project.

He urged security teams, led by the County Commissioner, to ensure that those who caused chaos that disrupted a public participation forum for the project are arrested and charged.

“I want to tell politicians to come and preach peace. We shall not allow anyone to incite communities because we want the gold that has been discovered to bring blessings in Kakamega and not to cause confusion or conflict,” he noted.

Governor Barasa asked Ikolomani residents to support the project, saying the mining is expected to transform their lives by creating jobs and improve infrastructure.

He urged Shanta Gold Limited to adopt modern technologies to minimise displacement of many people in the designated gold mining area.

The Governor assured community members that the County government will ensure that the Company contributes to the community by establishing schools, improving road infrastructure and setting up hospitals, among other development projects in the area.

Kakamega County Commissioner, Onesmus Musyoki, warned that the government will take stern action against those who sponsor youth to cause chaos and those who spread misinformation and falsehoods about the gold mining project with the aim of creating misunderstanding among the community members.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Headlines

NTSA advises motorists to restrict travel to daytime hours for safety

"Motorists are advised to schedule their travel between 6am and 6pm as driving outside these hours increases exposure to night time hazards such as...

21 minutes ago

EDUCATION

Ogamba Pushes AI, Innovation, Entrepreneurship at UoN Graduation

"Do not leave this institution as job seekers. Leave as innovators, creators and problem solvers,” the Education CS said,

4 hours ago

Headlines

Uhuru hails late Jirongo as a bold and principled leader

"His courage, wit, and commitment to standing up for what he believed in will forever be etched in the minds of those who interacted...

4 hours ago

Headlines

Nominated MP Denar Hamisi laid to rest in Kwale

All who took to the podium paid a glowing tribute to a man they termed a skilled entrepreneur.

11 hours ago

Headlines

Race to inherit Raila’s politically distracts Luo Nyanza from development, says Owalo

Owalo said the growing talk about who should “inherit” the region politically amounted to retrogressive hero-worship that distracts leaders from addressing unemployment, poverty, and...

16 hours ago

Headlines

Molo MP Hails Kenya-US Health Pact, Dismisses Claims of Data Sharing

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 13 – Molo MP Kimani Kuria has praised President William Ruto for signing a multibillion-shilling health agreement with the United States...

17 hours ago

Capital Health

Babu Owino addresses speculation over health status

The second term MP thanked Kenyans for their concern and support.

17 hours ago

Headlines

Motorists Lobby blames Jirongo’s Death on Failure to Dual Nakuru-Naivasha Highway

The Association blamed what it termed sustained institutional negligence by KeNHA, accusing the agency of failing to dual the A8 highway despite its heavy...

18 hours ago