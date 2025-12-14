Barasa declares support for Shanta Gold Mining firm in Ikolomani

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 14 – Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa has expressed confidence in the ability of Shanta Gold Limited’s plan to undertake large-scale gold mining in Ikolomani Sub-County in a fair and transparent manner as per the agreement.

Speaking during the Jamhuri Day celebrations, Governor Barasa assured artisanal miners that the planned large-scale mining will not affect or interfere with their activities.

He also assured landowners in Bushiangala, where Shanta plans to mine gold, that they will be compensated for their land.

At the same time, the governor warned political leaders against inciting communities by spreading misinformation and falsehoods about the project.

He urged security teams, led by the County Commissioner, to ensure that those who caused chaos that disrupted a public participation forum for the project are arrested and charged.

“I want to tell politicians to come and preach peace. We shall not allow anyone to incite communities because we want the gold that has been discovered to bring blessings in Kakamega and not to cause confusion or conflict,” he noted.

Governor Barasa asked Ikolomani residents to support the project, saying the mining is expected to transform their lives by creating jobs and improve infrastructure.

He urged Shanta Gold Limited to adopt modern technologies to minimise displacement of many people in the designated gold mining area.

The Governor assured community members that the County government will ensure that the Company contributes to the community by establishing schools, improving road infrastructure and setting up hospitals, among other development projects in the area.

Kakamega County Commissioner, Onesmus Musyoki, warned that the government will take stern action against those who sponsor youth to cause chaos and those who spread misinformation and falsehoods about the gold mining project with the aim of creating misunderstanding among the community members.