Bamburi Cement inks Sh32 Billion Greenfield Clinker Factory construction agreement

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 16 – Kenya’s leading cement and concrete products manufacturer, Bamburi Cement, has signed a US$250 million (Kshs 32 billion) Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contract with Sinoma CBMI Construction Co., Ltd for the construction of a turnkey clinkerisation factory in Matuga, Kwale County.

The construction of the state-of-the-art 1.6 million tonnes-a-year new clinkerisation plant, incorporating advanced, carbon-neutral technologies to reduce environmental impact, is part of Bamburi Cement’s corporate strategy to double its production capacity for quality cement and concrete products, to power Kenya’s infrastructure development and economic transformation.

Through the turnkey clinkerisation factory, Bamburi Cement Plc aims to more than double its clinker and ultimately its cement production capacities, from 1 Million Tonnes to 2.6 Million Tonnes for Clinker and from 1.8 Million Tonnes to 4 Million Tonnes for quality cement.

Bamburi Cement, a member of the Amsons Group, has reinforced its strategic ambition to secure long-term clinker self-sufficiency, enhance production capacity, and support national infrastructure demands by signing an EPC contract with Sinoma CBMI, a globally recognised engineering and construction firm in the cement industry.

Speaking at the EPC signing ceremony witnessed by President William Ruto and Amsons Group Managing Director Mr Edha Nahdi, and Bamburi Cement Chairman John Simba, among other dignitaries, Bamburi Cement CEO Mr Mohit Kapoor said the construction of the new Matuga clinker plant with best-in-class features, including a 6-stage precalciner system, represents one of the most significant industrial investments by Bamburi Cement in recent years.

By doubling its clinker and cement production, Bamburi Cement Plc will significantly contribute to President Ruto’s recently outlined 10-year national development roadmap. The bold and ambitious KSh 5 trillion roadmap to be financed by the National Infrastructure Fund aims to transform Kenya into a first-world economy by developing strategic infrastructure, all of which is heavily reliant on cement and concrete products.

As the company continues integrating into the Amsons Group’s regional operations, the new plant, Kapoor said, will be a cornerstone in positioning Bamburi as a more competitive, efficient, and future-ready quality cement producer.

“The new clinker line will greatly reduce reliance on imported clinker, improving quality production consistency and securing supply for the domestic market. This will save Forex resources, stabilise pricing, enhance production planning, and ensure Bamburi continues to meet rising cement demand driven by national infrastructure programs and private sector development,’’ said Bamburi Cement CEO, Mr Mohit Kapoor.

On his part, Amsons Group Managing Director Mr Edha Nahdi reiterated the pan-African conglomerate’s commitment to supporting Kenya in achieving the bold and ambitious KSh 5 trillion roadmap outlined by President Ruto to transform the country into a first-world economy and secure its full economic freedom.

Said Mr Nahdi: “Amsons Group stands ready to make its contribution to support President Ruto’s 10-year roadmap on road, rail, ports, airports, and oil pipeline infrastructure development and expansion. By signing this Clinkerisation Plant development EPC contract, Amsons Group is putting its money where its mouth is, to power Kenya’s national development and economic transformation. The delivery of such a bold and ambitious national development roadmap will be heavily reliant on the local availability of quality cement and concrete products.”

As part of the Amsons Group, Bamburi Cement benefits from a growing regional footprint across East Africa. The Matuga plant will strategically align Bamburi’s production capabilities with the Group’s broader regional growth strategy, enhancing cross-border synergies, supply-chain efficiencies, and market resilience.

Located in Kwale County, the Matuga project is expected to create employment opportunities during construction and operations, boost local business participation, and stimulate economic activity in the wider Coastal region. It also complements Kenya’s objective of strengthening local manufacturing under the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA).

The planned plant is expected to incorporate modern, energy-efficient technologies that significantly reduce emissions and enhance operational sustainability, including Alternative Fuels & Raw Materials (AFR) such as coconut, cashew nut husks and municipal solid waste, sourced from the Coastal region. This aligns with Bamburi Cement’s commitment to cleaner production, environmental stewardship, and long-term compliance with global climate standards.

Sinoma CBMI Construction Co., Ltd., part of the world-leading China National Building Material Group (CNBM), brings extensive expertise in cement plant engineering, procurement, and construction. Their involvement guarantees world-class standards in technology, project execution, and operational reliability for the new Matuga clinker line.

The contract signing marks a transformative milestone in Bamburi Cement’s journey under the Amsons Group. The Matuga clinker project stands as a symbol of renewed investment, strengthened commitment to the Kenyan industry, and a forward-looking strategy focused on sustainability, growth, and enhanced manufacturing capacity.