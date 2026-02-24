DCI arrests 2 suspects linked to armed robbery, abduction in Kisauni

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 24 — Detectives have arrested two suspected criminals linked to a violent robbery and abduction involving a businessman in Mombasa a week ago.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the incident occurred on February 17 in Kisauni Sub-County.

During the attack, the businessman was reportedly accosted by masked men, robbed of large sums of money and other valuables, and later abandoned in the Mombasa Cement area.

The suspects, identified as Collins Ochieng alias Voke, 22, and Timothy Omondi Mgowe, 23, were arrested in a coordinated operation conducted by a joint team from the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB) and the Operations Directorate.

The operation also led to the recovery of a loaded AK-47 rifle, a magazine, four rounds of ammunition, and ten assorted mobile phones believed to be linked to criminal activities.

“Following the attack, detectives launched intensive investigations, working around the clock to trace the perpetrators and dismantle criminal networks operating in the area,” the DCI said Tuesday.

Acting on credible intelligence, the joint team raided a targeted apartment in the Bamburi Fisheries area, leading to the arrest of the suspects and seizure of the firearm and other items.

The suspects are currently being processed pending their arraignment in court, as investigations continue to establish whether they are linked to other crimes in the region.

Security operations across the Coast region have been intensified in recent weeks, with authorities reiterating their commitment to restoring law and order and ensuring the safety of residents, business owners, and visitors.

Authorities have urged members of the public to continue sharing information with security agencies to help curb criminal activities and enhance community safety.