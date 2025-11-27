Connect with us

Nyamira Governor Amos Nyaribo/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Senate plenary to hold Nyaribo impeachment hearing on Dec 4 & 5

Governor Nyaribo was removed from office after 23 MCAs voted in favor of the motion.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 27 – The Senate will hold an impeachment hearing against Nyamira Governor Amos Nyaribo on December 4 and 5, following his ouster by the Nyamira County Assembly.

The proceedings will take place in plenary, with senators expected to deliberate on the charges, which include gross misconduct, abuse of office, irregular appointments, and mismanagement of public funds.

Governor Nyaribo was removed from office after 23 MCAs voted in favor of the motion, marking the third attempt to impeach him amid deep divisions within the county assembly.

Speaker Amason Kingi formally convened the Senate sitting, citing constitutional provisions and the County Governments Act as the basis for the process.

The Senate is expected to issue directions on submission deadlines, formation of committees, and how the hearings will proceed.

