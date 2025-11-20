Connect with us

President William Ruto at the Maasai Mara Game Reserve in August 2023. /PCS.

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto to unveil major tourism policy shift in 3 weeks

The policy announcements will build on the ongoing Magical Kenya rebranding process, inaugurated in September.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 20 — President William Ruto is set to announce major tourism policies during this year’s Jamhuri Day celebrations, Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano has said, signaling a renewed push to reposition Kenya on the global tourism map.

The policy announcements will build on the ongoing Magical Kenya rebranding process, inaugurated in September.

The national brand refresh is part of a comprehensive modernization drive aimed at aligning Kenya’s tourism identity with global travel trends and visitor expectations.

The repositioning effort is guided by the 23-member Brand Kenya Taskforce, chaired by Mary-Ann Musangi, which is reviewing Kenya’s global image, benchmarking against top tourism destinations, and crafting a modern brand strategy aligned with Vision 2030 and the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda.

Speaking at a Partners’ Breakfast Meeting ahead of the Kenya Tourism, Wildlife, and MICE Week, CS Miano said Jamhuri Day would provide the platform for the President to “anchor the next phase” of the sector’s transformation.

She declined to disclose specifics, noting that the policies would be revealed by the Head of State during the celebrations.

“I want to confirm that there will be major policy announcements, and we are working hard on that in consultation. We will work together with industry players to finalize suggestions and initiatives,” Miano said.

This year’s Jamhuri Day falls under a new model of themed national holidays, highlighting Tourism, Wildlife, and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions). Nairobi will host the national event, with parallel activities across all 47 counties.

Unified messaging

The CS said the brand refresh aims to unify Kenya’s domestic and international tourism messaging.

“For a long time, individual players have marketed their own products, but not the country as one. The new brand seeks to bring everyone under one strong Kenya identity,” she said.

Wildlife and conservation — which make up about 70 per cent of Kenya’s tourism offering — will remain central to the refreshed brand, alongside sustainability, culture, and ethical travel practices.

Miano also highlighted progress in sector standards, noting full accreditation of hotels and tourism facilities this year, and emphasized skills development as a key priority. Kenya’s Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) program has been ranked the best in Africa.

The first-ever Kenya Tourism, Wildlife, and MICE Week will run from December 8 to 12, featuring tourism exhibitions, conservation showcases, youth innovation expos, film screenings, gastronomy festivals, excursions, and awards.

Dennis Itumbi, Chair of the Thematic National Holidays Committee, said this year’s celebrations will feature virtual reality experiences, youth-led storytelling, a “national bucket list” campaign to be unveiled by the President, and two Nairobi streets dedicated to culture and tourism.

“It aligns with the major tourism announcements the President will make on Jamhuri Day,” Itumbi said.

CS Miano urged partners to support the week-long festivities, noting that more organizations are already committing resources.

