Raila’s Youngest Sister Beryl Achieng Is Dead

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 25 – The Odinga family is mourning the death of Beryl Achieng Odinga, the youngest sibling in the prominent political family, who passed away while undergoing treatment at the Nairobi Hospital.

Confirming the news, her sister Ruth Odinga said the family was devastated by the loss.

“It is with a heavy heart, but accepting the will of God, that we announce the sudden passing of Beryl Achieng Odinga,” Ruth said.

She described Beryl as a devoted mother, a professional of great integrity and a quiet pillar within the extended Odinga family.

“Beryl was a loving mother to Ami Auma, Chizi and Taure,” she said. “She was sister to Senator Oburu Oginga, Rt Hon Raila Odinga, Akinyi Wenwa and myself, among others.”

Ruth also recognised the extended family who shared in the grief.

“She was sister-in-law to Dr Anne Oburu, Dr Canon Ida Odinga, Hon Tabu Osewe and Judy Oburu,” she noted.

Despite the profound sense of loss, Ruth said the family was taking comfort in faith.

“While we are deeply saddened by her demise and the immense void left in our lives, we take solace in the belief that she is safe in the Lord’s arms. We are thankful for the invaluable gift of the time we were privileged to share with her and for the profound impact she had on all who knew her.”

A Professional Who Made Her Mark Quietly

Although born into one of Kenya’s most influential political families, Beryl Achieng Odinga maintained a relatively private life, often choosing professional service over public political engagements.

She made history in Zimbabwe as the first Black Town Clerk of Mutare, the country’s third-largest city — a groundbreaking appointment that cemented her reputation as a capable and reform-oriented administrator.

In 2020, she was appointed Chairperson of the Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company (NWSC), where she championed reforms aimed at improving efficiency and service delivery.

Her work in both Kenya and abroad earned her respect as a trained, disciplined professional who contributed meaningfully to public institutions, often away from the public spotlight associated with her family.

Long Illness

Family sources said Beryl had been unwell for a prolonged period and had been in and out of various hospitals, including a facility in India where her brother Raila Odinga had also recently been admitted.

Funeral arrangements are expected to be announced by the family in due course.