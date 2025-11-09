Connect with us

Kenyan activists Bob Njagi and Nicholas Oyoo.

Africa

Museveni brands Kenyan activists ‘riot experts’ after 38-day detention

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has accused Kenyan activists Bob Njagi and Nicholas Oyoo of being “riot experts” linked to opposition leader Bobi Wine.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 9 – Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has accused two Kenyan activists, Bob Njagi and Nicholas Oyoo, of being “experts in organizing riots,” claiming they were arrested on intelligence reports linking them to plans to incite violence in the country.

Museveni alleged the duo had ties to opposition leader Bobi Wine and were suspected of planning anti-government protests.

“We have good intelligence and we arrested the two Kenyans because they are experts in riots,” Museveni said during a talk show on Uganda’s state broadcaster UBC.

Njagi and Oyoo were released on November 7, 2025 after spending 38 days in custody in Uganda.

Njagi on Saturday revealed that they were subjected to inhumane treatment and torture while in detention before being handed over to Kenyan authorities.

“Thirty-eight days of abduction was not easy. We didn’t think we would have come out alive. We had been abducted by the military. We will release the details in a short while after we some get medical attention. we have not eaten for some fourteen days and it has been difficult,” Njagi stated.

The activists went missing in Uganda on October 1, 2025 after joining Wine’s campaign.

Their release came after sustained diplomatic efforts between Kenya and Uganda, spearheaded by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and supported by regional human rights groups.

In a joint statement, VOCAL Africa, the Law Society of Kenya (LSK), and Amnesty International Kenya condemned the activists’ reported torture and demanded accountability from Ugandan authorities.

“Enforced disappearances and torture have no place in our region. We demand a transparent investigation and justice for Bob and Nicholas,” the groups said.

They further urged both governments to uphold human rights obligations, warning that continued persecution of activists threatens regional cooperation and civic freedoms in East Africa.

