Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen with Chief Justice Martha Koome at the launch of the Administration of Justice in Kenya Annual Report 2024/25 and the Justice Sector Monitoring, Evaluation, and Learning Framework at Safari Park Hotel, Nairobi, on Nov 10, 2025/MINA

NATIONAL NEWS

Stronger Justice-Security collaboration will deliver fairer justice: Murkomen

Murkomen urged the judiciary to address what he described as “excessively lenient” bail decisions, particularly for repeat or serious offenders, which undermine public trust.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 10 — Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has called for stronger collaboration across Kenya’s justice sector, emphasizing that harmony between security and justice is crucial for national peace.

Speaking at the launch of the Administration of Justice in Kenya Annual Report 2024/25 and the Justice Sector Monitoring, Evaluation, and Learning (MEL) Framework at Safari Park Hotel, CS Murkomen underscored the need for partnership across all arms of government.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Our arms of government are like the legs of a stool, each critical in its own way, but not useful without the other two,” he said, referring to the Judiciary, Legislature, and Executive.

“A nation is not made peaceful by force alone, nor by laws alone, but by the harmony between both. Security without accountability diminishes justice. Justice without security cannot flourish.”

Murkomen highlighted that the Ministry of Interior sits at the core of the justice sector, overseeing the National Police Service, Kenya Prisons Service, Probation and Aftercare Services, and the National Crimes Research Centre through the National Council on the Administration of Justice (NCAJ).

He stressed that each institution plays a vital role in a continuous system serving Kenyans from investigation to rehabilitation.

“When one part stumbles, the whole system feels it. When we work together, justice moves faster and works better,” he said.

The CS lauded the newly launched MEL framework, designed to track the speed and effectiveness of justice delivery.

“Let us be honest, Kenyans are impatient and rightly so. When someone reports a crime, they want action. When a case goes to court, they want it resolved. Delayed justice erodes public confidence and allows crime cycles to continue,” he added.

CS Murkomen also issued three key recommendations drawn from nationwide security and service delivery dialogues.

He urged the judiciary to address what he described as “excessively lenient” bail decisions, particularly for repeat or serious offenders, which undermine public trust.

He called for the strengthening of court users’ committees and closer collaboration among justice sector stakeholders, especially at the grassroots level.

Additionally, he advocated for accelerated digitization and reforms to make justice more accessible and affordable.

Murkomen pledged continued support for the NCAJ and key criminal justice reforms, including the enactment of the Penal Code and Criminal Procedure Code reforms, urging all institutions to embrace mutual accountability.

“The demand for justice and security keeps growing. Our supply must keep pace. This report and the MEL framework are roadmaps for delivering the justice Kenyans deserve,” he said.

The event was attended by Chief Justice Martha Koome, Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetangula, Principal Secretaries, heads of justice sector institutions, ambassadors, and other dignitaries.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Judiciary must drop ‘excessively lenient’ bail terms: Murkomen

Murkomen emphasized that bail decisions must reflect both the severity of the crime and the risk posed to society, calling for a careful review...

31 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Murkomen, North Rift leaders move to streamline mining amid growing insecurity

The resolution was reached during a high-level consultative meeting convened by Murkomen following renewed insecurity incidents in Kainuk, a volatile area that straddles the...

4 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Police officers from across the globe converge in Nairobi for investigations seminar

Inspector General Douglas Kanja opens a five-day global policing seminar at NCIA, Nairobi, focusing on modern investigations, cooperation, and community-centred policing.

6 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Aging Mi-17 fleet under spotlight as police helicopter makes hard landing in Marakwet

The Mi-17 helicopter registered as 5Y SFA, and operated by the NPS Air Wing, was responding to rescue operations in flood-hit areas when it...

7 days ago

County News

Two Suspects Nabbed in Homa Bay With 300kg of Cannabis

After conducting a thorough search of the vehicle, the officers discovered the narcotics weighing approximately 300 kilograms, concealed inside six sacks.

November 2, 2025

Headlines

Kenya intensifies rescue efforts in Marakwet East landslide as death toll rises to 21

He said on X that more than 30 people were still unaccounted for after being reported missing by their families while 25 people with...

November 2, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Augustus Muli eyes PPLC membership in push for democratic renewal

Muli argues that the committee, which was established under Section 38 of the Political Parties Act (2011) to foster structured dialogue between parties, the...

November 1, 2025

DRUG TRAFFICKING

‘Bahari Safi 2025.01’: Inside Kenya Navy operation that netted deadly meth consignment

The Kenya Navy, in collaboration with international partners, intercepted a stateless dhow carrying Sh8.2 billion worth of methamphetamine 630 km off the Mombasa coast....

October 26, 2025