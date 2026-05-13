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Police to Deploy Body Cameras, Digital OBs, CCTV in Major 2027 Election Security Overhaul

The IC4 framework will introduce digital Occurrence Books (OBs), body-worn cameras for officers, automated traffic fine systems and expanded CCTV surveillance.

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NAIROBI, Kenya May 13 – The National Police Service (NPS) has unveiled a major security modernization programme ahead of the 2027 General Election, with Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja saying the service is investing in advanced technology, officer training and expanded infrastructure to secure the polls.

Appearing before the National Assembly Departmental Committee on National Administration and Internal Security at Parliament Buildings, Kanja said preparations for the 2027 elections were already underway, building on lessons learned from the 2022 General Election.

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“We are set and ready to prepare because we have done it before. We did it during the 2022 elections and the outcomes are there. We are going to do it again in 2027,” Kanja told MPs.

The Inspector General disclosed that at least 10,000 police recruits are currently undergoing training at various police colleges across the country to strengthen personnel capacity ahead of the elections.

He appealed to Parliament for increased budgetary support to facilitate further recruitment, training and operational preparedness.

“Training is very important. We need all our officers prepared on matters elections, including public order management. Support from this committee will go a long way in helping us enhance our preparedness,” he said.

At the centre of the planned reforms is the rollout of the Integrated Command, Control, Communication and Coordination (IC4) system, a high-tech policing platform expected to replace the ageing IC3 surveillance network.

According to Kanja, the IC4 framework will introduce digital Occurrence Books (OBs), body-worn cameras for officers, automated traffic fine systems and expanded CCTV surveillance.

He said the technology-driven approach would improve transparency, accountability and operational efficiency within the police service.

“The adoption of technology in policing, including body cameras, will provide evidential value and can also exonerate officers when falsely accused,” Kanja said.

He added that the automated traffic management system would significantly reduce direct interactions between motorists and traffic police officers, helping curb corruption and improve service delivery.

“We are headed in that direction. In the next three to four months, we should be having the digital systems with us,” he stated.

Kanja also defended plans to operationalize the National Police Service Level Four Hospital at Mbagathi, describing it as a critical facility for officers injured in the line of duty.

“Our officers operate in dangerous environments across the country, including border points and conflict-prone areas. This hospital will ensure they receive the best specialized treatment befitting the service they render to Kenyans,” he said.

The Inspector General noted that medical personnel recruited for the facility are currently undergoing specialized training at Kenyatta National Hospital as the service awaits full budgetary allocation to operationalize the hospital.

The committee also heard that police infrastructure has expanded significantly over the last three years.

National Police Service Secretary and Administrative Accounting Officer Bernice Lemedeket told MPs that police stations receiving Appropriations in Aid support had increased from 575 to 1,142, representing a 98 per cent rise.

She added that sub-counties had increased from 363 to 398 while patrol bases had grown from 42 to 83.

“We have made tremendous improvement, but we still need to cover the remaining stations,” she said.

However, Lemedeket cautioned against politically motivated expansion of police stations, saying the country required a more strategic and financially sustainable approach.

“Setting up a proper model police station requires infrastructure, human resource and operational funding. We need strategic expansion as opposed to political expansion so that we improve the quality of service delivery,” she said.

She further revealed that the service still requires more than 10,000 civilian staff to support police operations, noting that only about 2,000 civilians have so far been recruited.

Lemedeket said the shortage continues to affect key administrative functions, including land management and financial operations.

On pending bills, she admitted that the Kenya Police Service and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations continue to grapple with historical debts and operational funding constraints.

“KPS carries nearly 70 per cent of National Police Service operations, which strains their operational budget, while DCI’s allocation is only enough to sustain current operations and not clear historical pending bills,” she said.

Despite the financial challenges, she maintained that the service remains committed to settling pending bills due to their impact on suppliers and the broader economy.

Kanja also praised the Internal Affairs Unit for improving discipline and accountability within the police service through investigations into misconduct and collaboration with the Independent Policing Oversight Authority.

“The Internal Affairs Unit has really helped the National Police Service on matters touching on discipline and investigations. We continue to support it by increasing personnel and expanding offices to regional areas,” he said.

Committee Chairperson Gabriel Tongoyo and members of the committee pledged continued engagement with the police service to strengthen budgetary support for training, operations and modernization ahead of the 2027 General Election.

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