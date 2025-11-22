Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

EAC

Foreign Affairs PS Meets Family of Kenyan Teacher Killed in Tanzania, Assures Swift Repatriation

PS Sing’oei met Ogutu’s distraught relatives this week, promising that Kenya will stand with the family until the remains of our late national are brought home

Published

NAIROBI,Kenya Nov 22-Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’oei has assured the family of the late John Okoth Ogutu a Kenyan teacher killed during post-electoral unrest in Dar es Salaam  that the government is intensifying efforts to locate and repatriate his body, amid growing concerns over its disappearance.

PS Sing’oei met Ogutu’s distraught relatives this week, promising that Kenya will stand with the family until the remains of our late national are brought home.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 He explained that the repatriation process had been slowed by delays in the swearing-in of key Tanzanian government officials, but noted that with the new cabinet now in place, Nairobi is optimistic Dodoma will respond promptly and conclusively.

“Met the family of the late John Okoth Ogutu, a school teacher in Tanzania, who lost his life during the post electoral disturbances in Dar Es Salaam. Assured them of government’s commitment to finding and repatriating the remains of our late national,”PS Sing’oei stated.

The assurance comes as fresh details emerge about the tragic death and subsequent disappearance of Ogutu’s body following violence that engulfed parts of Tanzania after the October 29 elections.

Ogutu, 33, had lived and worked in Dar es Salaam for more than a decade. He taught at Sky School Primary in the city’s Kinondoni District and was reportedly preparing to travel back to Kenya as tensions rose.

According to his family, a contact in Tanzania relayed the devastating news that Ogutu had been shot at Goba Centre in Ubungo District as protests escalated soon after the polls closed.

Eyewitnesses and local activists claim security forces used live ammunition in several hotspots as opposition supporters clashed with police amid allegations of unfair representation and the arrest of key opposition figures, including Tundu Lissu, ahead of the vote.

It was during this wave of unrest that Ogutu was fatally shot, shortly after 7 pm.

Initial reports indicated that Ogutu’s remains had been taken to Mwananyamala Mortuary. But when his colleagues visited the facility after calm returned, they were told that only two bodies were present and his was not among them.

The Foreign Affairs ministry says it has been receiving consistent updates from the Kenyan Embassy in Dar es Salaam, even as it pushes Tanzanian authorities for answers.

Earlier this month, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi held bilateral talks with Tanzania’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Ambassador Mahmoud Thabit Kombo, in an effort to ease rising consular concerns.

The November 6 meeting focused on the safety of Kenyan nationals living in Tanzania, many of whom were affected by the post-election disorder.

In a statement, the ministry said Mudavadi had raised Ogutu’s case directly, noting that the body of Ogutu has not been traced to date, and reaffirming Kenya’s demand for a full account of the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

“We are engaging Tanzanian authorities through our High Commission in Dar es Salaam to establish the circumstances surrounding the killing and ensure justice for the victim’s family,” Mudavadi said.

He also confirmed that eight Kenyans arrested across Tanzania during the unrest have since been released, while three others remain in custody  two in Arusha and one in Dar es Salaam with consular support ongoing.

Despite the tensions, Mudavadi stressed that Kenya continues to recognise President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s administration and remains committed to cooperation within the East African Community framework.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Featured

Calls for Tougher Private Security Regulations Dominate Kisumu Forum

Speaking in Kisumu during a public participation session on the Draft Private Security Regulations 2025, she emphasized the importance of protecting both security officers...

1 hour ago

Featured

Governors Mutai, Guyo faulted for snubbing Senate over audit queries

The Two County Bosses who have previously survived Impeachment Motions at the Senate on a count of technicalities are now facing accusation of contempt...

2 hours ago

CORRIDORS OF JUSTICE

Airline staff jailed for 25 years in heroin trafficking case

The court further noted that the convicts showed disregard for the severe reputational damage their actions could inflict on Kenya Airways and the Kenya...

4 hours ago

CORRIDORS OF JUSTICE

Father lands life sentence for incest against daughter

The ultimate penalty of life imprisonment was deemed necessary given the brutality and the familial context of the crime.

4 hours ago

Headlines

IEBC confirms on delivery of election materials ahead of Nov 27 mini-polls

The Commission noted that this phase of deployment represents 'a major advancement in our preparedness', as IEBC teams now transition into the final pre-polling...

5 hours ago

Headlines

Oburu announces short sabbatical amid concerns over his health

The Siaya Senator confirmed he will be taking a 'short sabbatical', describing it as a personal retreat meant to allow him time to “recollect,...

5 hours ago

Capital Health

KMPDC directs mandatory registration for ambulance service and emergency care personnel

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 21 – The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council has directed all providers of ambulance services and all emergency care personnel...

10 hours ago

Headlines

KDF undertake renovation works at Somalia’s Dhobley Airstrip

Significant component of the renovation includes the enhancement of the Runway End Safety Area (RESA), an important safety measure designed to reduce the risk...

12 hours ago