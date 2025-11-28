Connect with us

China opens Permanent Mission to the International Maritime Organization in London – China Daily

Published

China inaugurated its Permanent Mission to the International Maritime Organization in London on Tuesday, underscoring the country’s expanding role in global maritime governance, according to the Ministry of Transport on Thursday.

The ceremony, held at the Chinese embassy in the UK, was jointly hosted by Zheng Zeguang, China’s ambassador to the United Kingdom and Permanent Representative to the IMO, and Li Yang, vice-minister of Transport and head of the Chinese delegation to the IMO’s 34th Assembly. Nearly 300 delegates and diplomats, including IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Domingues, attended the function.

Zheng said the establishment of the mission reflects China’s firm support for the UN-centered multilateral system and its commitment to strengthening cooperation with the organization. He noted that China will enter the 15th Five-Year Plan next year, continuing to advance high-quality development and high-standard opening-up.

Li said China will faithfully fulfill its international obligations and use the new Mission as an opportunity to deepen cooperation with organization members and help enhance the resilience of global maritime supply chains.

Domingues and other guests congratulated China on the launch of the mission and praised the country’s contributions to international maritime cooperation.

