Kahariri chairs NDU-K Council, charts strategic direction for defence education

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 4 — Chief of the Defence Forces (CDF) and Chairperson of the National Defence University–Kenya (NDU-K) Council, General Charles Kahariri, on Monday presided over the 11th Regular Council Meeting at the International Peace Support Training Centre (IPSTC) in Nairobi, one of NDU-K’s constituent colleges.

The high-level meeting reviewed the university’s achievements and deliberated on its next strategic direction in advancing defence education, research, and innovation.

In a statement, the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) said General Kahariri commended NDU-K for its rapid growth and transformation into a global centre of excellence in defence and security studies.

“He urged the Vice-Chancellor and faculty to continue equipping graduates with the strategic foresight and capabilities required to operate effectively across all domains — land, sea, air, space, and cyberspace,” the KDF noted.

NDU-K Vice-Chancellor Lieutenant General David Tarus announced that the 3rd NDU-K Graduation and Convocation Ceremony will take place on November 21, 2025, and will be officiated by the University Chancellor, President William Ruto.

World-class defence education

The Council reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining world-class standards in defence education, research, and regional collaboration, while strengthening institutional capacity and global partnerships in support of Kenya’s defence and security priorities.

Among those present were Vice Chief of the Defence Forces Lieutenant General John Omenda, Kenya Army Commander Lieutenant General David Ketter, Kenya Air Force Commander Major General Bernard Waliaula, and other Council members.

The meeting concluded with a renewed pledge to steer NDU-K toward greater innovation, collaboration, and operational readiness in a rapidly evolving global security environment.