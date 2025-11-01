Augustus Muli eyes PPLC membership in push for democratic renewal

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 1 — National Liberal Party (NLP) leader Dr Augustus Kyalo Muli has set his sights on a slot in the influential Political Parties Liaison Committee (PPLC), signaling his intent to contest the chairmanship as the committee heads into elections slated for November 6.

The outspoken leader, who has been at the forefront of calls for political accountability and institutional integrity, says his entry into the PPLC race is driven by a desire to “restore the committee’s original purpose as a guardian of Kenya’s multi-party democracy.”

“The PPLC must not be a rubber stamp or a retirement home for political loyalists,” Dr. Muli told reporters.

“It must be a forum of conscience where all parties—big or small—can shape the country’s democratic future.”

The NLP founder is widely regarded as a reformist voice within the Azimio la Umoja Coalition.

His party, formed in 2016, has championed inclusive governance, youth participation, and equitable development.

Despite setbacks, including his unsuccessful 2022 bid for the Kitui County Assembly Speaker’s seat, Muli has remained active in national discourse and recently gained endorsements from groups such as the Agikuyu Council of Elders.

His campaign for the PPLC chairmanship centers on restoring transparency, equity, and integrity within the committee’s operations.

Muli has also promised to defend multi-party democracy, ensure all political parties—big or small—are represented fairly, and empower young and marginalized voices while safeguarding the committee’s independence from political capture.

Muli has been sharply critical of the current PPLC leadership, accusing it of “lethargy, compromise, and a lack of moral authority.”

He argues that the committee, which was established under Section 38 of the Political Parties Act (2011) to foster structured dialogue between parties, the Registrar of Political Parties, and the IEBC, has drifted from its mandate.

“The PPLC must lead in shaping electoral reforms and ensuring fair play, not act as a comfort zone for political elites,” he said.

The forthcoming PPLC elections, set to take place during the national conference between November 5 and 8, are expected to draw intense competition as parties position themselves ahead of the 2027 General Election.

For Muli, the contest represents more than just a leadership bid—it is a test of Kenya’s democratic institutions and their commitment to renewal.

“We must choose between a culture of silence and one of courage and reform,” he said, adding that his goal is to “revitalize the PPLC into a vibrant and integrity-driven institution that truly reflects Kenya’s democratic aspirations.”