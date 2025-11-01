Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Dr. Augustus Kyalo Muli, leader of the National Liberal Party (NLP) during a campaign stop/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Augustus Muli eyes PPLC membership in push for democratic renewal

Muli argues that the committee, which was established under Section 38 of the Political Parties Act (2011) to foster structured dialogue between parties, the Registrar of Political Parties, and the IEBC, has drifted from its mandate.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 1 — National Liberal Party (NLP) leader Dr Augustus Kyalo Muli has set his sights on a slot in the influential Political Parties Liaison Committee (PPLC), signaling his intent to contest the chairmanship as the committee heads into elections slated for November 6.

The outspoken leader, who has been at the forefront of calls for political accountability and institutional integrity, says his entry into the PPLC race is driven by a desire to “restore the committee’s original purpose as a guardian of Kenya’s multi-party democracy.”

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“The PPLC must not be a rubber stamp or a retirement home for political loyalists,” Dr. Muli told reporters.

“It must be a forum of conscience where all parties—big or small—can shape the country’s democratic future.”

The NLP founder is widely regarded as a reformist voice within the Azimio la Umoja Coalition.

His party, formed in 2016, has championed inclusive governance, youth participation, and equitable development.

Despite setbacks, including his unsuccessful 2022 bid for the Kitui County Assembly Speaker’s seat, Muli has remained active in national discourse and recently gained endorsements from groups such as the Agikuyu Council of Elders.

His campaign for the PPLC chairmanship centers on restoring transparency, equity, and integrity within the committee’s operations.

Muli has also promised to defend multi-party democracy, ensure all political parties—big or small—are represented fairly, and empower young and marginalized voices while safeguarding the committee’s independence from political capture.

Muli has been sharply critical of the current PPLC leadership, accusing it of “lethargy, compromise, and a lack of moral authority.”

He argues that the committee, which was established under Section 38 of the Political Parties Act (2011) to foster structured dialogue between parties, the Registrar of Political Parties, and the IEBC, has drifted from its mandate.

“The PPLC must lead in shaping electoral reforms and ensuring fair play, not act as a comfort zone for political elites,” he said.

The forthcoming PPLC elections, set to take place during the national conference between November 5 and 8, are expected to draw intense competition as parties position themselves ahead of the 2027 General Election.

For Muli, the contest represents more than just a leadership bid—it is a test of Kenya’s democratic institutions and their commitment to renewal.

“We must choose between a culture of silence and one of courage and reform,” he said, adding that his goal is to “revitalize the PPLC into a vibrant and integrity-driven institution that truly reflects Kenya’s democratic aspirations.”

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Africa

Tanzanian Electoral Reforms Long Overdue, Kisumu Lawyer says

Mwamu, who once chaired the East Africa Law Society, recalled a 2013 constitutional conference in Mombasa where Tanzania’s Independent National Electoral Commission admitted that...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Khalwale warns against state interference in Malava poll as he backs rival party

Senate Majority Whip Boni Khalwale has cautioned state operatives and political actors against using intimidation to influence the Malava by-election, warning that development should...

6 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Wetang’ula assures British envoy of timely passage of election laws

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has assured that Parliament will expedite the review and passage of all election-related bills to ensure the IEBC is...

October 22, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt denies Kahiga’s claims of skewed development under broad-based pact

The government has condemned Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga’s remarks as divisive and false, saying President Ruto’s administration serves all Kenyans fairly. It urged NCIC...

October 22, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

CoG announces Mutahi Kahiga’s removal as Vice Chairperson in a unanimous decision

The Council distanced itself from the remarks made by Kahiga during a burial in Nyeri County, where he was captured in a vernacular video...

October 22, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Kahiga quits CoG role amid fury over remarks on Raila’s death

Kahiga said his comments, captured in a vernacular video circulating online, were “taken out of context” and were never intended to celebrate the passing...

October 22, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Maraga accuses Ruto of ‘bottomless greed’ over ‘weak’ privatisation law

Maraga warned that under the new law, the Cabinet Secretary for Treasury could unilaterally prepare and approve a privatization program valid for eight years,...

October 21, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Kalonzo Musyoka vows to complete Raila Odinga’s journey to ‘Canaan’ in 2027

Kalonzo vowed to deliver Kenyans to the long-promised “Canaan” on behalf of the fallen opposition icon.

October 19, 2025