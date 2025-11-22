Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The report shows that the Judiciary reduced backlog by 30 per cent and overall pending cases by 3 per cent, with the High Court and Magistrates’ Courts recording the most notable drops/FILE

CORRIDORS OF JUSTICE

Airline staff jailed for 25 years in heroin trafficking case

The court further noted that the convicts showed disregard for the severe reputational damage their actions could inflict on Kenya Airways and the Kenya Airports Authority.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 22 – Three Kenya Airways employees were each sentenced to 25 years in prison for trafficking heroin valued at more than KSh 60 million.

According to a statement by the Office of Director of Public Prosecutions, the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) Court handed the sentences to Lennox Chengek Chestit, a cabin crew member; Kenneth Sinzore Isundu, a ground staffer; and Alfric Odhiambo Otieno, also a cabin crew member.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In addition to the custodial sentence, each was ordered to pay heavy fines ranging between KSh 88 million and KSh 90 million. In default, they will serve an additional one-year sentence, to run concurrently.

The convictions stem from two counts of trafficking in narcotic drugs. In the first count, Chestit and Isundu were found guilty of trafficking 9,845.70 grams of heroin valued at KSh 29,537,100. In the second count, Otieno and Isundu were convicted of trafficking 20 kilograms of heroin worth KSh 60 million

Senior Principal Magistrate Njeri Thuku ordered that Isundu’s sentences run concurrently.

Magistrate Thuku dismissed the convicts’ request for non-custodial sentences, citing the law’s strict provisions.

“All three asked the court for a non-custodial sentence, but the court is bound by the Community Service Orders Act. Drug trafficking offences do not fit the parameters for non-custodial sentencing,” she ruled.

The court further noted that the convicts showed disregard for the severe reputational damage their actions could inflict on Kenya Airways and the Kenya Airports Authority.

“To see employees of Kenya Airways themselves involved in drug trafficking is more damaging than any of them possibly imagined,” the Magistrate observed.

The Director of Public Prosecutions, Renson Ingonga hailed the judgment as a strong affirmation of the unwavering commitment to dismantling drug trafficking networks, including those operating within critical national institutions.

“This verdict sends a clear message that no individual or institution is beyond the reach of the law,” the DPP stated. “The ODPP will continue to work tirelessly to protect Kenya’s borders, safeguard public institutions, and ensure that those who undermine national security face the full force of justice.”

At the time of their arrest, Chestit was 26, Otieno 27, and Isundu 45. The eight-year trial marks a historic milestone towards curbing narcotics trafficking through Kenya’s international gateways.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

CORRIDORS OF JUSTICE

Father lands life sentence for incest against daughter

The ultimate penalty of life imprisonment was deemed necessary given the brutality and the familial context of the crime.

40 minutes ago

Headlines

IEBC confirms on delivery of election materials ahead of Nov 27 mini-polls

The Commission noted that this phase of deployment represents 'a major advancement in our preparedness', as IEBC teams now transition into the final pre-polling...

2 hours ago

Headlines

Oburu announces short sabbatical amid concerns over his health

The Siaya Senator confirmed he will be taking a 'short sabbatical', describing it as a personal retreat meant to allow him time to “recollect,...

2 hours ago

Capital Health

KMPDC directs mandatory registration for ambulance service and emergency care personnel

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 21 – The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council has directed all providers of ambulance services and all emergency care personnel...

6 hours ago

Headlines

KDF undertake renovation works at Somalia’s Dhobley Airstrip

Significant component of the renovation includes the enhancement of the Runway End Safety Area (RESA), an important safety measure designed to reduce the risk...

8 hours ago

Featured

MPs critiquing govt will face uphill task in 2027, Kindiki warns

"If an MP's job is to insult the government, insult the President, insult everyone, he will not get any development," Kindiki asserted.

12 hours ago

CORRIDORS OF JUSTICE

Kindiki decries judicial rulings impeding manifesto implementation

Speaking when he presided over the Launch of The State of Judiciary​ and Administration of Justice Report 2024/2025​, Kindiki cited the numerous rulings that...

18 hours ago

Kenya

Terror suspect arrested in Eastleigh during raid

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 21 – Detectives from the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU) have arrested a woman believed to be involved in soliciting and providing...

19 hours ago