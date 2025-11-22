Airline staff jailed for 25 years in heroin trafficking case

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 22 – Three Kenya Airways employees were each sentenced to 25 years in prison for trafficking heroin valued at more than KSh 60 million.

According to a statement by the Office of Director of Public Prosecutions, the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) Court handed the sentences to Lennox Chengek Chestit, a cabin crew member; Kenneth Sinzore Isundu, a ground staffer; and Alfric Odhiambo Otieno, also a cabin crew member.

In addition to the custodial sentence, each was ordered to pay heavy fines ranging between KSh 88 million and KSh 90 million. In default, they will serve an additional one-year sentence, to run concurrently.

The convictions stem from two counts of trafficking in narcotic drugs. In the first count, Chestit and Isundu were found guilty of trafficking 9,845.70 grams of heroin valued at KSh 29,537,100. In the second count, Otieno and Isundu were convicted of trafficking 20 kilograms of heroin worth KSh 60 million

Senior Principal Magistrate Njeri Thuku ordered that Isundu’s sentences run concurrently.

Magistrate Thuku dismissed the convicts’ request for non-custodial sentences, citing the law’s strict provisions.

“All three asked the court for a non-custodial sentence, but the court is bound by the Community Service Orders Act. Drug trafficking offences do not fit the parameters for non-custodial sentencing,” she ruled.

The court further noted that the convicts showed disregard for the severe reputational damage their actions could inflict on Kenya Airways and the Kenya Airports Authority.

“To see employees of Kenya Airways themselves involved in drug trafficking is more damaging than any of them possibly imagined,” the Magistrate observed.

The Director of Public Prosecutions, Renson Ingonga hailed the judgment as a strong affirmation of the unwavering commitment to dismantling drug trafficking networks, including those operating within critical national institutions.

“This verdict sends a clear message that no individual or institution is beyond the reach of the law,” the DPP stated. “The ODPP will continue to work tirelessly to protect Kenya’s borders, safeguard public institutions, and ensure that those who undermine national security face the full force of justice.”

At the time of their arrest, Chestit was 26, Otieno 27, and Isundu 45. The eight-year trial marks a historic milestone towards curbing narcotics trafficking through Kenya’s international gateways.