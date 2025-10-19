Wandayi vows loyalty to Ruto, says Raila had a raw deal in previous pacts

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 19 — Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi has pledged unwavering loyalty to President William Ruto, declaring that the late opposition leader Raila Odinga had finally found a “sincere partner” in Ruto after decades of what he termed “raw deals” in previous political alliances.

Speaking during the national funeral service for Odinga at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology (JOOUST) in Bondo — an event attended by President Ruto, former top government officials, and foreign dignitaries — Wandayi vowed to honor the late leader’s wish for unity and collaboration under the newly formed broad-based government.

The Energy CS said Odinga had personally urged him to serve the country diligently and support the current administration fully.

“He told me he had been in many political arrangements and partnerships, but he had come to learn that President William Ruto is sincere,” Wandayi revealed.

“He also told me that you [Ruto] have demonstrated to him utmost goodwill. The only lasting tribute we can pay to Baba and perpetuate his legacy is to strengthen the partnership he began with President William Ruto.”

Wandayi contrasted Ruto’s partnership with Odinga’s previous alliances — with former Presidents Mwai Kibaki and Uhuru Kenyatta — saying the ODM leader often emerged shortchanged.

“There are people who have worked with Baba before, but all that time he ended up with the short end of the stick — a raw deal,” Wandayi said.

“We must applaud you, Your Excellency, on this day as we bid farewell to Baba, because you have done us proud as a community and as a nation.”

The CS delivered an emotional tribute to his mentor, describing Odinga as a father figure, advisor, and role model.

“Baba was many things to me — my father figure, mentor, advisor, and role model,” Wandayi said.

“Earlier this year, Raila visited me in my office and told me to work for the country selflessly and support the government fully.”

President Ruto expanded his Cabinet to include several senior ODM figures, in what he described as a “broad-based government of national renewal” following a March deal with Raila.

Among those appointed were ODM Chairman John Mbadi as Treasury Cabinet Secretary, former Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho as Mining CS, and former Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya as Cooperatives Development Minister.

Wandayi himself, who previously served as National Assembly Minority Leader, was nominated to head the Energy Ministry.

The appointments followed weeks of Gen Z–led protests demanding accountability, reforms, and inclusivity — unrest that Ruto said underscored the need for “unity of purpose and shared responsibility.”

“This country has gone through a difficult public conversation,” the President said at the time.

“We must now come together to secure opportunities for all and advance national prosperity.”

At Odinga’s funeral, Wandayi echoed that sentiment, saying the new partnership between ODM and the ruling Kenya Kwanza coalition was not a betrayal but a continuation of Raila’s mission for justice, inclusivity, and unity.

Still, his remarks come amid deepening internal rifts within ODM.

Party Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna and Siaya Governor James Orengo have both cautioned against diluting the party’s independence, warning that cooperation with the ruling coalition must not erode its ideological foundation.

“Even as we speak about unity, let us not kill political parties,” Orengo said in his eulogy. “They are the foundation of our democracy.”

Raila Odinga, 80, died on Wednesday in Kochi, India, while undergoing treatment.