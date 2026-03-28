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Gachagua Tells Ruto to Focus on Economy and stop meddling in his family matters

The former Deputy President expressed frustration over what he described as the president’s meddling, particularly claims that he altered his brother’s will and disinherited him in an ongoing inheritance dispute

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NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 28 – DCP Party Leader Rigathi Gachagua has publicly confronted President William Ruto over alleged interference in his family affairs, urging the Head of State to focus on national priorities rather than personal matters.

During a two-day tour of Kirinyaga County, the former Deputy President expressed frustration over what he described as the president’s meddling, particularly claims that he altered his brother’s will and disinherited him in an ongoing inheritance dispute.

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Gachagua instead called on President Ruto to prioritize revitalizing the economy, which he said is in a dire state, and to address the pressing need for effective governance.

He further argued that the current administration has contributed to a significant decline in Kenya’s economic stability.

Additionally, the DCP leader described the relationship between Mount Kenya residents and President Ruto as largely transactional, stating that the region’s support depends on tangible investment and development.

Despite his criticism, Gachagua reaffirmed his commitment to serving Kenyans, asserting that he has a clear vision for the country should he be elected president in the next general election.

On the first day of his tour, he visited several shopping centres, including Murinduko, Kangai, Karumandi, and Kangaita, where he engaged with residents and listened to their concerns.

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