UN in Nairobi marks 80 years of the UN Charter with renewed call for peace and inclusion

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 25 — The United Nations in Kenya on Friday marked 80 years since the adoption of the UN Charter, celebrating the global body’s achievements and reaffirming its commitment to peace, human rights, and sustainable development.

The commemoration, held at the United Nations Office in Nairobi (UNON), brought together senior UN officials, members of the diplomatic corps, government representatives, and development partners.

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’oei joined UNEP Executive Director Inger Andersen, UNON Director-General Zainab Hawa Bangura, and UN Resident Coordinator Stephen Jackson for the ceremony.

Sing’oei hailed the UN’s enduring legacy, noting that while the organization may not have achieved all its founding goals, it has made “meaningful contributions to peace and security, development, and the protection of rights.”

“Kenya is proud to be a responsible member of the UN family of nations, committed, in concert with others, to building a just, peaceful, inclusive, and sustainable world,” he said.

The PS also thanked the international community for supporting efforts to strengthen the UN’s presence in Nairobi, one of the organization’s four global headquarters, emphasizing Kenya’s commitment to multilateralism and international cooperation.