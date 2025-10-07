Tanzanian ex-ambassador and government critic abducted, family says

A former Tanzanian ambassador and outspoken government critic has been abducted by unknown individuals, his family says.

Humphrey Polepole’s brother told the BBC the alleged abduction had occurred in the early hours of Monday, at his home in Dar es Salaam.

“We went to the house where he was living and found the door broken, electric wires cut, and a large amount of blood spilled,” said Godfrey Polepole, the younger brother of the former ambassador. Videos of the bloody incident have been shared online.

He said the family had reported the matter after visiting the residence. Dar es Salaam’s police chief Jumanne Muliro has said they are following up on the reported incident.

The police boss appeared to question the reported attack, telling the BBC that the former ambassador to Cuba “often claimed to be out of the country”.

“So how could this happen at his home in Tanzania?” he asked.

“In short, just as you’re following this story, so am I also following on the incident because we also want to know what’s really happening,” he added.

National police spokesperson David Misime has issued a statement confirming that they had seen the reports online and were investigating.

He said they were still expecting Polepole to respond to summons and record a statement about a series of allegations he has made since he resigned in July.

Polepole stepped down from his ambassadorial post earlier this year after publicly criticising the government.

He stated he could no longer be part of an administration that, in his view, disrespects justice, the rule of law, and constitutional principles.

He was later formally stripped of his diplomatic status after President Samia Suluhu Hassan revoked his appointment.

He has since made various online allegations against government institutions and officials.

He also alleged that after his resignation, armed individuals had been seen loitering near his home and had harassed his family. He claimed his residence had been raided twice, with statements taken but no progress made in investigations.

Last month, the police opened a file against him, stating that the allegations could amount to criminal offences, without specifying what they were. He was also directed to report to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to assist with investigations.

Tanzania is due to hold general elections on 29 October amid a tense environment.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan is running for a second and final term in office, after having taken office in 2021 following the death of John Magufuli.

She was initially praised for giving Tanzanians greater political freedom but has since faced widespread criticism for increasing repression, including a crackdown on political parties and civil society.

The main opposition party, Chadema, has been banned from participating in the polls, and its leader Tundu Lissu has been detained since April. Luhaga Mpina, the candidate of the second biggest opposition party ACT-Wazalendo has also been disqualified from running, leaving only candidates from minor parties to face President Samia.

In recent months, cases of abductions mostly targeting anti-government critics and opposition voices have also been on the rise.